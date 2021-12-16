OA Coffee AS cancels the public offering of shares

Yesterday (15 December 2021), the offering period for offering OA Coffee AS shares ended. At the end of the offering period, OA Coffee AS decided to fully cancel the public offering of shares. Funds blocked in the accounts of investors who have submitted subscription orders will be released. According to the company description of OA Coffee AS which served as the basis of the public offering of shares (https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettev%C3%B5tte-kirje ldus.pdf), OA Coffee AS has the right to cancel the offering in part or in full until the settlement of the offer is completed. OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans. The revenue of OA Coffee AS in 2020 amounted to EUR 651,265 and its EBITDA was EUR 23,128. For additional information please contact: Taniel Vaaderpass OA Coffee AS Management Board Member Email: taniel@oa-coffee.com Phone: +372 506 5654