Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.12.2021 | 09:17
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OA Coffee AS cancels the public offering of shares

Yesterday (15 December 2021), the offering period for offering OA Coffee AS
shares ended. At the end of the offering period, OA Coffee AS decided to fully
cancel the public offering of shares. Funds blocked in the accounts of
investors who have submitted subscription orders will be released. 

According to the company description of OA Coffee AS which served as the basis
of the public offering of shares
(https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettev%C3%B5tte-kirje
ldus.pdf),
OA Coffee AS has the right to cancel the offering in part or in full until the
settlement of the offer is completed. 

OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main
business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans.
The revenue of OA Coffee AS in 2020 amounted to EUR 651,265 and its EBITDA was
EUR 23,128. 



For additional information please contact:

Taniel Vaaderpass
OA Coffee AS Management Board Member

Email: taniel@oa-coffee.com
Phone: +372 506 5654
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.