The two projects are both located in eastern North Macedonia and are expected to require an overall investment of €116 million.The government of North Macedonia has granted strategic investment status to two photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 155 MW. One of the two facilities has a capacity of 85 MW and is being planned by Renewable Power International in the municipality of Karbinci, in the eastern part of North Macedonia. The second solar park is planned to have a capacity of 70 MW and to be located in Pechevo, which is also in eastern North Macedonia. Its developer is Hek Solar ...

