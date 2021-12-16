ITC Secure forms new partnership with Condatis to enrich current identity and access management and managed security services

ITC Secure (ITC), a leading advisory-led cyber security services company, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Condatis, a UK leader for Microsoft external identity solutions and a thought leader for decentralised identity.

ITC is a Microsoft Gold Partner in Security and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. It launched its in-house Microsoft identity and access management and cloud security practice back in June to address the complexities often faced by organisations when securing users across hybrid environments and managing access to corporate data and systems.

In today's world, identity and access management is not just for employees. Organisations must be able to provide secure access for contractors, business partners, remote and mobile users, and customers.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure, said: "This partnership enables ITC to continue to strengthen its cyber security portfolio and help customers build their path to Zero Trust in today's work-from-anywhere era. Identity and access management is a key component of any enterprise security strategy because it stands between users and critical enterprise assets."

This announcement formalises the partnership with Condatis and enables ITC to extend its identity and security capabilities. This will include external identity solutions, implementation, and managed services, and will address staff passporting not just for access but also for driving green workforce credentials.

The partnership will provide further joint development for workplace credential solutions and will ensure that management of all identities and access is consistent and effective regardless of where an identity originates from be it internal or external.

Chris Tate, CEO of Condatis, added: "We like to say that our solutions provide organisations with a secure digital front door to their business, giving them greater control over user access and data security. Together with our partners at ITC, we will design smoother, more trusted user journeys for our clients that identify, authenticate, and authorise internal and external users to access company resources, helping our clients reduce cost and risk. We are about to release several joint offers that enhance Microsoft's Customer Protection Suite through Azure Marketplace and encourage our existing clients to speak to us if they wish to enhance their systems further."

About ITC Secure

ITC Secure is an advisory-led cyber security services company.

We have a 25+ year track record of delivering business-critical services to over 300 blue-chip organisations bringing together the best minds in security, a relentless focus on customer service and advanced technological expertise to help businesses succeed.

With our integrated delivery model, proprietary platform and customer-first mindset, we work as an extension of your team throughout your cyber journey and always think not only about you, but also your customers and the reputation of your brand.

ITC Secure a certified Great Place to Work and is headquartered in London, UK. With a dynamic balance of the best in people, technology and governance, we make cyber resilience your competitive advantage.

To learn more about ITC Secure, please visit www.itcsecure.com or email us at enquiries@itcsecure.com.

About Condatis

Condatis is a UK leader for bespoke external identity solutions that streamline IT infrastructures to drive growth, reduce friction and improve security.

We are a Microsoft Gold Partner and specialise in Azure Active Directory B2C consultancy and custom integration.

Condatis is one of only four global partners chosen by Microsoft to assist customers with Azure AD Verifiable Credentials implementation.

We support our customers' technical team to guide them through strategy, design, deployment, and technology support.

Our tailored solutions facilitate innovation for our clients, helping build safer digital services and journeys.

For more information visit: https://condatis.com.

