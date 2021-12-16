DJ Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer enters into agreement with major American biotech to develop an innovative pump for rare diseases

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-16 / 10:01 Gerresheimer enters into agreement with major American biotech to develop an innovative pump for rare diseases . Important agreement with significant sales and revenue potential . Development of a new pump to deliver a leading rare disease drug, using proven pump technology fromGerresheimer . Sensile pump by Gerresheimer designed to improve quality of life with ease of use . High existing patient demand for pump systems to deliver the product^expected to lead to promptrealization and implementation on the market . Long-term collaboration envisaged: a major American biotech relies on integral solution and innovationstrength of Gerresheimer

Düsseldorf, December 16, 2021 - Gerresheimer has entered into an important agreement involving its Advanced Technologies division. An established US biotech company will rely on Gerresheimer's innovative strength and engineering expertise for the development of a new pump to deliver a leading drug for the treatment of rare diseases via continuous parenteral administration.

"This agreement is another important milestone on our way to becoming a solution provider for leading and innovative medical devices." said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our patented pump technology has already proven itself in use for Parkinson's therapy and in future we expect it will also help to improve the quality of life of people with rare diseases. Our broad portfolio for the pharma and biotech industry makes it possible to develop the best solution together with our customers and implement it with a perfect fit." The pump for the continuous parenteral administration of the liquid drug will be specially adapted by Gerresheimer to the needs of patients with this rare disease. The sales and revenue model is divided into two phases. First, the American biotech will fund the development of the pump. After the market launch, Gerresheimer will sell the pump to the biotech and receive both a transfer price and royalty. The project is already making a positive contribution to earnings development from the start - clear evidence of the successful implementation of the growth strategy.

The exclusive agreement between Gerresheimer and the American biotech addresses the regions USA and Canada, with a right of first refusal granted to the partner to cover additional territories. Gerresheimer therefore plans to have a pump approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in the future.

The innovative pump consists of two parts, one of which can be reused, thus increasing the sustainability of the solution. At its core is the already patented SenseCore technology.

About Gerresheimer Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharma and cosmetics packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high degree of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centres in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than EUR1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being. End of Media Release

