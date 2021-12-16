Insider - #1 Leader Everywhere on G2 Winter'22 Report - outplays all providers with up to 4X faster time to value (TTV)

Insider, one platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, helps 1000+ leading enterprise brands and high growth startups, including Samsung , Marks & Spencer , Virgin , IKEA , Madeira Madeira, Lexus , Burger King , Allianz, GAP, Toyota , Santander , Puma , Singapore Airlines , CNN , Pizza Hut and Estée Lauder accelerate their digital growth by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences to deliver the fastest time to value.

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider today announced that it has been ranked as the #1 platform in Mobile Marketing Software , Personalization Software , Customer Data Platform , and Customer Journey Analytics for the 20th consecutive quarter on G2 Winter'22 Grid Reports. With 100% users giving Insider a first-rate score of above 4, the company achieved an average user satisfaction score of 4.7/5 on G2 where 81% of users rated Insider 5 star.

Insider is the #1 Choice for Cross-Channel Customer Engagement

Insider has cemented its leadership position by focusing on creating industry-first solutions and helping high-growth startups and enterprise brands scale rapidly - realizing 4X faster ROI compared to other players. Insider also has the fastest integration which takes less than an hour.

As the only marketing platform that combines the widest set of features for AI-powered personalization with emerging messaging channels like WhatsApp , RCS , Facebook and SMS , Insider continues to challenge the status quo of traditional marketing technologies. 97% of users speak highly of Insider's forward-looking product roadmap.

As a testament to Insider's industry-leading solutions, users have rated Insider with highest scores for dynamic segmentation, seamless journey orchestration, coupons and promotions, mobile experience, and best-in-class personalization compared to other players.

Insider's platform also offers digitally native experiences powered by its robust cross-channel capabilities such as AI-led next best channel prediction, ability to collect data across channels, one-to-one individualization and predicting customers' future behavior - from a single platform.

The Winter'22 Report ranks Insider above all other players in Mobile Marketing and Personalization Grids as the #1 Leader. This quarter, Insider also topped the charts on numerous Index Reports - Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index and Implementation Index - with the highest scores:

#1 Leader on G2 Winter '22 Personalization Software Report

#1 on Grid for Personalization Software

Grid Score: Insider (92); Moengage (81); dotdigital Engagement Cloud (79); Webengage (78); Sailthru (69); Iterable (70)

#1 on Europe Grid for Personalization Software

Grid score: Insider (91); dotDigital (75); SalesMango (68)

#1 on the Mid Market Relationship Index for Personalization Engines

Grid Scores: Insider (9.23); WebEngage (8.72), MoEngage (8.60), dotDigital (8.28)

#1 on the Mid-market Usability Index for Personalization Engines

Grid Scores: Insider (8.94); WebEngage (8.60), MoEngage (8.39), dotDigital (8.29), Salesforce Interaction Studio (6.93)

#1 Leader on G2 Winter'22 Mobile Marketing Software Report

#1 on Grid for Mid-market Mobile Marketing Software

G2 Score: Insider (85); Attentive (70); Moengage (65); Emarsys (56); Clevertap (59)

#1 on Europe Grid for Mobile Marketing Software

G2 Score: Insider (90); Braze(80); DotDigital (65); Marketo Engage (54)

#1 on APAC Grid for Mobile Marketing Software

G2 Score: Insider (89); MoEngage (79); WebEngage (69), CleverTap (70)

#1 on the Results Index for Mobile Marketing

G2 Score: Insider (9.19); Moengage (8.58); Attentive (8.84); CleverTap (8.56); WebEngage (8.56); dotdigital Engagement Cloud (8.22); Braze (8.31); Adobe Campaign (7.99)

Insider is the #1 choice for Marketers and eCommerce experts who want to grow their companies faster with the power of individualized experiences.

The report also rates Insider as the top platform for:

Best Estimated ROI

Best Results

Best Relationship

Easiest Setup

Easiest Implementation

Easiest to Use

Best Meets Requirements, and much more.

Here's what users are saying about Insider:

Insider delivers great ROI in a smooth, seamless interface

We can easily say that Insider's products are some of the most effective ones out there. Their technology is brilliant with predictions that are bound to surprise you with their accuracy. We would happily recommend this if you're looking for the best cross-channel marketing platform available.

- Ilker H, eCommece Lead, AVON

Achieved 12X ROI through Insider Recommendation Engine

We have achieved 12X ROI using Insider's Web Push, Smart Recommender & Web Personalization suite. Please check all features of the platform because it has a lot to offer for marketers of all kinds and sizes of businesses. It brings the power of data in transforming businesses & driving sales and revenues

- Duy Manh A, Business Analyst, Decathlon

A growth marketing platform with zero IT dependency and 100% ROI

Insider's recommendation tool is the most powerful that I've seen so far, the results are immediate and highly effective in improving customer engagement. We love the ease of use and the results from using the platform.

-Hector Lu, eCommerce Director, FILA

25% growth on both Net Revenue and Gross Profit vs 2020

Insider is the solution to one of the most common, yet difficult challenges in the fashion industry: relevant product discovery. The Smart Recommender is one of the best-of-its-kind products that is powered by a really strong AI technology that makes the recommendations really work. The ROI is great and it provides sustained growth, as well.

- Serhat S., Omnichannel Sales Director, Levi Strauss & Co

Excellent service and ideas from Insider

Some shopping trigger tools are very useful to enhance the ATV, such as the side menu coupon, which can trigger more customers to enjoy the promotion. Also the tools can improve the current website by providing more messages and reminders to customers, which can drive them to purchase.

-Charlie Chung, Digital and Brand Communication Executive, L'Occitane

About Insider

Insider helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider strongly differentiates from other providers with its extensive set of digital channels including WhatsApp Business , SMS , RCS and more. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Insider helps marketers orchestrate perfect customer journeys and predict the next best channel for each individual, continuously improving its platform with future-proof technologies.

