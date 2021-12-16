Coker Will Lead Efforts to Meet Rising Demand for Anomali Cybersecurity Solutions that Stop Breaches and Attackers

Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that multi-decade industry veteran Justin Coker has been named Vice President and General Manager of Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). Coker takes the region's helm during a period of explosive demand for Anomali's leading cybersecurity solutions, which are delivering unmatched ability in precision threat detection and comprehensive response that stops immediate and future breaches and attacks.

"Anomali is building a world-class leadership team as we continue on our phenomenal growth trajectory around the world. Justin brings a powerful combination of experience and skill to ensure that our public and private sector customers and partners receive the attention needed to build efficient, high-performance security infrastructures that stop advanced breaches and the attackers targeting their enterprises," said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO, Anomali. "We are excited to welcome Justin to the company; his commitment to the organization and regional expertise makes him the perfect leader for the job."

Coker has spent more than 20 years in senior sales management roles at leading enterprise cybersecurity companies. He joins Anomali from IronNet Cybersecurity, where, as VP of EMEA, he built out a sales team from the ground up on its journey to its recent IPO. Prior to then, he was VP of EMEA at Skybox Security, where he grew the business from a start-up to a team of 50, along the way winning a comprehensive list of EMEA's largest organizations as customers and creating strong alliances with many of the premier partner organizations across the region. Before that, while at Symantec, he led the United Kingdom's and Ireland's retail banking and finance enterprise sales team for five years. He has held other successful IT sales positions at AXENT Technologies, Parametric Technology, and Fujitsu. Throughout his professional career, Coker has exceeded expectations at building and scaling successful sales teams and has remained enthusiastic about delivering business value to his clients and partners.

"I am excited to be joining Anomali at such a pivotal phase of growth and innovation. I look forward to driving our deeper portfolio adoption across EMEA through the development of existing and new markets, coupled with the continued expansion of our global channel and technology partner ecosystem," said Coker. "Anomali's go-to-market approach in EMEA is centered around our continued passion for creating strong partnerships with our global enterprise clients and helping them capitalize upon significant business value. I look forward to fulfilling our mission to strengthen customers' security efficacy and efficiency, fueled by our intelligence-driven detection and response solutions and world-class customer-focused team."

Coker and his team will be furthering access to the award-winning Anomali portfolio, which includes ThreatStream, our leading threat management platform, Lens, the industry's only Natural Language Processing (NLP) product that identifies all threats and IOCs in any web content to operationalize them across security infrastructures, and Match, our advanced global attacker detection and response solution that quickly identifies and responds to threats in real-time by automatically correlating all security telemetry data against active threat intelligence.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

Detect LIVE Conference: https://www.anomali.com/detect-live

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management and refined by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Anomali platform delivers proprietary capabilities that correlate an extraordinary volume of telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions with the largest repository of global intelligence, empowering security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and stop attackers and breaches. Our Cloud-first SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks and accommodate hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves public and private sector organizations, ISACs, MSSPs, and Global 1000 customers worldwide in every major industry. Leading venture firms including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006153/en/

Contacts:

Joe Franscella

news@anomali.com