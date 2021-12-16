Tracking 2.5 million global shipments daily and touching 50% of the Fortune 500, market pioneer achieves record growth in Europe and sets unprecedented pace of community-driven innovation

FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced a year of record growth as the company executed on its vision to optimise global supply chains with real-time visibility data and machine learning.

In 2021, the company saw triple-digit growth in total shipments; drove 50% growth in new customers across all industries including Barilla Group, Beyond Meat, Cardinal Health, Haworth, LyondellBasell, McCain Foods, Roehm, Rove Concepts and Yamaha Motors. It also significantly expanded its carrier network and extended real-time visibility to more than 2,800 ports and 2.5 million facilities worldwide.

Key to its growth in 2021 was FourKites' significant expansion in Europe. The company grew its European carrier network across carriers of all sizes, and added tangible business value with new offerings that enabled European carriers, forwarders and shippers to connect and collaborate on the world's most trusted supply chain visibility platform. Specifically, in 2021 FourKites saw:

148% growth in European shipment volume, having tracked over 112 billion miles and computed over 5 billion estimated times of arrival globally

2X increase in new European customers

35% growth of its carrier network, and 110% growth of the number of European carriers on FourKites' Premier Carrier List

50% growth in the number of EMEA ports and 118% growth in the number of facilities tracked per month

The appointment of industry veterans Marc Boileau as Senior Vice President, Sales and Carrier Operations, EMEA, and Oleskii Kosenko as Director Carrier Network Operations, EMEA to accelerate regional growth momentum among both shippers and carriers

Alleviating disruptions with innovative solutions for every mode

Amid another year of constant disruptions, FourKites doubled-down on its customer-driven innovation model, with more than 65 new features resulting from customer feedback. These industry-first capabilities help FourKites users track shipments end-to-end across all modes and geographies, from sourcing to manufacturing to final destination.

These innovations included the patented Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA) that provides frequent and highly accurate ETAs even for untrackable freight in transit; Dynamic ETA for Ocean; Dynamic ETA for Air; a major upgrade to Dynamic YardSM; its new Order Intelligence Hub (OIH), which provides a single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order; and powerful new collaboration features including Instant Messaging, an updated CarrierLink mobile app for drivers, and enhancements to Partner Hub, its self-service, secure GPS onboarding solution for brokers and carriers.

Forging powerful new partnerships to accelerate end-to-end visibility

In 2021, FourKites forged new strategic partnerships with global supply chain and technology leaders as it continues to execute on its bold vision for the future of digital supply chains, where automated, interconnected and collaborative supply chains are optimised by real-time visibility data and machine learning.

New partnerships in 2021 include a global partnership with Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), in which Zebra is now reselling FourKites' Dynamic Yard and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions. Additionally, Zebra's MotionWorks Yard solution has been integrated with FourKites Dynamic Yard and Zebra locationing hardware and professional services to increase the in-yard and over-the-road capabilities of their customers.

"We have seen tremendous growth in Europe over the past year, and we look forward to another year of record-breaking momentum," said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "Behind each success and innovation are tenacious and passionate employees, customers, and partners who keep redefining what's possible. I'm grateful to be part of such an awe-inspiring community."

FourKites' market leadership was recognised via several prestigious industry reports, including being named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

Customers and carriers in their own words

"The collaboration that we've talked about in logistics for 20 years is now real. And the better that you can collaborate and integrate with your carriers, the more effective you'll be in delivering to your customer's expectations, which is in the end, what it's all about. FourKites is more than just track-and-trace, it's about the visibility and how we're going to use it to start to drive efficiencies."

Paul Avampato, Head of International Logistics, Henkel

"Working with AB InBev's FourKites platform allows us to offer a better service. FourKites makes it so easy for us to feed GPS data into AB InBev's platform. And now, thanks to being on FourKites' Premier Carrier List, we're confident we'll get even more business from customers who want excellent visibility into their supply chains."

Roy van der Heijden, business analyst at Int. transportbedrijf van der Heijden b.v.

"Every day, our carriers automatically share location data with our FourKites platform on hundreds of loads throughout Europe. We are able to track our products minute by minute and, in real time, pass on detailed arrival times to our customers. This means the distributors we supply always know their stock situation and end customers can depend on us to get them the seeds and crop protection they need, when they need them."

Edmund Jager, Head of Distribution EMEA at Bayer

About FourKites

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

