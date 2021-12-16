Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from fourteen (14) drill holes at the Windjammer South open pit gold deposit, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 2020/2021 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,000 m and a width of 400 m within the Windjammer South economic open pit as extensions to the Windjammer South gold resource. Continuous gold mineralization has been confirmed over wide zones outside of the current gold resource in the southern part of the open pit. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Highlights from the drilling include:

MGH21-227 intersected 18.40 m @ 2.22 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 7.00 m @ 2.71 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 9.49 g/t Au

MWJ11-48x intersected 88.55 m @ 0.61 g/t Au, including 25.50 m @ 1.05 g/t Au, including 10.50 m @ 1.64 g/t Au, including 4.50 m @ 2.40 g/t Au

MGH21-227 intersected 36.00 m @ 0.83 g/t Au, including 3.00 @ 7.09 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 13.50 g/t Au

MGH19-124x intersected 9.45 m @ 4.01 g/t Au, including 2.90 m @ 11.87 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 19.80 g/t Au

MGH21-233 intersected 66.00 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 2.49 g/t Au

MWJ11-48x intersected 42.00 m @ 0.42 g/t Au, including 22.50 m @ 0.89 g/t Au, 13.50 m @ 1.07 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 4.16 g/t Au

MGH21-240 intersected 47.70 m @ 0.45 g/t Au, including 8.00 m @ 1.46 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.86 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's CEO commented, "The latest drill results from our 2021/2022 program from the resource expansion drilling at Windjammer South confirm the potential to continue to expand the open pit resources in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resource estimate. The drilling program was designed to test for extensions of gold mineralization over a large area located within the southern part of the current economic open pit at Windjammer South. Drilling has also targeted the South West extensions in the Gap area, the northern Windjammer South area, the 55 mineral resource areas, the new Halfway discovery east of Windjammer South, the Garrcon underground potential and Garrcon open pit extensions in the Garrison area. We look forward to releasing these drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in 2022."

The latest assay results from the Windjammer South resource expansion drill program include assay results from fourteen (14) new drill holes, including four (4) drill hole extensions (MWJ11-36x, MWJ11-40x, MWJ11-48x and MGH19-124x), for a total of 6,974.25 m. The drill program was conducted to infill areas of the Windjammer South economic open pit not previously drill tested. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t Gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 66 drill holes for 31,209 m from the full drill program remain pending.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/107757_9286f0ff84b6fb32_002full.jpg

Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Target Hole From To Length Au Name # (m) (m) (m) (g/t) WJS MWJ11-36x 677.50 683.45 5.95 0.76

includes 681.50 682.50 1.00 2.80 WJS MWJ-11-40x 468.00 487.00 19.00 0.59

includes 474.00 475.65 1.65 2.59

includes 474.00 474.75 0.75 3.26

and 484.00 487.00 3.00 1.36

includes 484.00 485.00 1.00 2.89 WJS MWJ11-48x 708.00 750.00 42.00 0.42

includes 726.00 748.50 22.50 0.89

includes 726.00 739.50 13.50 1.07

includes 738.00 739.50 1.50 4.16 WJS MWJ11-48x 754.45 843.00 88.55 0.61

includes 792.00 817.50 25.50 1.05

includes 807.00 817.50 10.50 1.64

includes 811.50 816.00 4.50 2.40

includes 811.50 813.00 1.50 3.07 WJS MGH19-124x 407.00 416.45 9.45 4.01

includes 412.10 415.00 2.90 11.87

includes 413.00 414.00 1.00 19.80 WJS MGH19-124x 429.00 437.00 8.00 0.64

includes 432.00 434.00 2.00 1.34 WJS MGH19-124x 479.00 486.10 7.10 0.51

includes 485.00 486.10 1.10 2.68 WJS MGH21-227 69.00 87.40 18.40 2.22

includes 70.00 77.00 7.00 2.71

includes 75.00 76.00 1.00 9.49

and 83.00 87.40 4.40 4.01

includes 83.00 85.00 2.00 7.15 WJS MGH21-227 106.00 136.50 30.50 0.47

includes 114.50 116.00 1.50 1.65 WJS MGH21-227 174.00 210.00 36.00 0.83

includes 198.00 201.00 3.00 7.09

includes 199.50 201.00 1.50 13.50 WJS MGH21-227 388.00 400.00 12.00 0.59

includes 388.00 390.00 2.00 1.13

and 398.00 400.00 2.00 2.02 WJS MGH21-228 146.00 162.00 16.00 0.70

includes 160.00 162.00 2.00 4.96 WJS MGH21-229 306.95 313.40 6.45 0.43 WJS MGH21-229 380.40 383.00 2.60 1.96 WJS MGH21-229 424.00 431.00 7.00 0.98

includes 426.00 428.00 2.00 2.55

includes 426.00 427.00 1.00 3.20 WJS MGH21-233 82.50 96.00 13.50 0.51

includes 82.50 84.00 1.50 3.24 WJS MGH21-233 118.50 184.50 66.00 0.62

includes 168.00 169.50 1.50 2.49 WJS MGH21-233 193.50 208.50 15.00 0.52

includes 207.00 208.50 1.50 1.81 WJS MGH21-233 228.00 241.50 13.50 0.55

includes 232.50 234.00 1.50 3.01 WJS MGH21-234 367.00 384.00 17.00 0.66

includes 373.00 374.50 1.50 3.47 WJS MGH21-234 418.00 433.00 15.00 0.93

includes 430.40 432.00 1.60 2.50

includes 430.40 430.95 0.55 3.14 WJS MGH21-234 438.00 449.80 11.80 0.53

includes 443.00 444.00 1.00 2.04 WJS MGH21-236 256.00 260.00 4.00 0.98

includes 259.70 260.00 0.30 8.20 WJS MGH21-240 294.30 342.00 47.70 0.45

includes 304.00 312.00 8.00 1.46

includes 304.00 306.00 2.00 2.86

Intercepts are calculated using geological boundaries, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins in the Windjammer South area located south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit. The drilling was testing a large area within the economic open pit occurring outside of the current Windjammer South open pit gold resource in areas not previously drill tested. The Windjammer South area occurs as the largest open pit gold resource within the Golden Highway portion of the Tower Gold project.

Drill results from the current program at Windjammer South confirmed the occurrence of shallow west dipping stacked quartz veins sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 1,000 m long, 400 m wide, and down to depths of over 600 m. Additional results from the Windjammer South open pit infill drilling program are pending as are drill results for the open pit infill drilling north of the BIF A unit.

The extensions to the gold resource at Windjammer South have the potential to significantly improve the economics in areas within the current open pits currently containing no mineral resources.

Figure 2: Windjammer South Resource Expansion Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/107757_9286f0ff84b6fb32_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Windjammer South Resource Expansion Drilling- Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/107757_9286f0ff84b6fb32_004full.jpg

Table 2: New Drill Hole Details

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MWJ11-36x* 572194 5370034 330 36 -54 732.0 MWJ11-40x** 572054 5369976 331 35 -56 675.0 MWJ11-48x*** 572224 5370102 329 55 -60 900.0 MGH19-124x**** 572296 5370443 339 91 -61 576.0 MGH21-227 572313 5370230 352 70 -55 714.0 MGH21-228 572428 5370283 347 70 -55 600.0 MGH21-229 572525 5370327 346 65 -55 519.0 MGH21-233 572204 5370209 341 70 -55 663.0 MGH21-234 572488 5370197 348 70 -60 498.0 MGH21-236 572383 5370160 339 70 -60 504.0 MGH21-238 572454 5370094 338 70 -60 543.0 MGH21-239 572343 5370055 333 70 -60 501.0 MGH21-240 571928 5370050 339 60 -60 732.0 MGH21-248 573005 5370514 366 65 -55 412.0

Assay results for the reported holes are not complete. Additional assay results from drill holes will be released upon receipt. All intercepts are reported as drill widths and not true widths. *Extended from 457.75 m, **extended from 432.0 m, ***extended from 363.0 m, ****extended from 342.0 m.

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program is designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate will be announced in the first half of 2022, followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the entire Tower Gold Project. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and its focus on the current resource expansion drilling program in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

