-The new online wagering portal will feature FansUnite's proprietary white-label online wagering solution along with MoneyLine's Sports Streaming OTT platform and mobile application-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's official white-label partner, MoneyLine Sports Inc. ("MoneyLine"), an Ontario-based SaaS and gaming technology company providing gaming solutions in the European and overseas markets, will be launching the online sports streaming and wagering portal, www.monelinesportsbook.com, in January 2022.

As previously announced, MoneyLine entered into a licensing agreement with FansUnite to create a joint media and wagering platform that integrates the Company's wagering technology with streaming OTT sports content via web, Apple TV and mobile application. The next generation gaming portal will deliver an immersive user experience by offering live streaming services, robust odds, premium insights, and aggregating of leading sports betting services through its mobile application. In addition, the portal will offer several payment options, including crypto and fiat currencies, which MoneyLine will reward users for PayPal and fiat conversions on the Money Line Network.

Specifically, the MoneyLine platform will offer subscription-based premium streaming sports content and a customer acquisition-focused affiliate marketing business that operates in multiple betting jurisdictions.

"FansUnite is thrilled to serve as the technology provider for Moneyline Sports as we celebrate the upcoming launch of their online sportsbook," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Our full gaming solution for player management, risk, data, player verification, sports and esports betting, and iGaming will allow MoneyLine to offer their customers a top-tier experience from Day 1. Our highly scalable technology will be with MoneyLine as they deploy their multifaceted, cross-platform strategy."

"We are extremely excited to announce the launch of MoneyLine Sportsbook with our long time partner, FansUnite," stated B. Michael Friedman, Founder of MoneyLine Sports. "It is our goal to build on the technology and licensed gaming platform of FansUnite as a streaming and gaming content provider, integrating our streaming OTT platform within this multibillion-dollar sector which is growing rapidly, but also converging. This opportunity will create the foundation and platform to build a global media and gaming technology company with technology and licensed content that separates us from the rest of the sector. As a public company, this rapidly growing sector is almost certain to increase in popularity and I believe is in the best interest for both current and new shareholders considering the current social climate."

About MoneyLine Sports Inc.

Founded in 2019 and launching in 2022, MoneyLine Sports Inc. is a SaaS technology Company focused on developing licensed, digital streaming content and tools for the growing land based and online gaming sector. The Company provides streaming content through an OTT platform that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative software solutions including live streaming events, odds and player stats including aggregating sportsbook data. The MoneyLine technology platform is purpose-built for streaming live sporting events coupled with a new application giving the ability to place a wager of choice with your existing betting service, or open an account with a licensed sportsbook in legal jurisdictions through one log in and digital wallet. MoneyLine's diverse revenue model includes a subscription-based pay for view model and a rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in Europe and additional jurisdictions as well as sports and casinos.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

