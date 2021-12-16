Company adds three new psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica to accommodate increased demand for psychedelic tourism

Montego Bay, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or "the Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today unveiled a new series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats for 2022. Set in Jamaica's idyllic Good Hope Villas, located in Trelawny parish, the new retreats follow the successful rollout of Silo Wellness' 2021 retreat offerings, and are designed to accommodate strong demand for psychedelic tourism on the island.

"We are witnessing the rise of a new category in travel - dubbed psychedelic tourism. The feedback we've received from our psychedelic retreat attendees has been both inspiring and humbling," said Douglas K. Gordon, CEO, Silo Wellness. "Across the globe, people are recognizing the potential of psychedelic mushrooms and are eager to have those experiences. At Silo Wellness, we believe everyone has the right to access nature's bounty of plants and fungi, and we're proud to make this a reality through our latest curation of wellness retreats."

Each psilocybin-assisted retreat presents a tailored offering for distinct audiences and interests, incorporating psychedelic mushrooms for heightened self-discovery and inner growth:

PURPOSE Retreat

January 31, 2022 - February 4, 2022

This five-day/four-night psilocybin-assisted retreat is centered around purpose and self-reflection with preparation focusing on themes present in author Jessica Huie's book PURPOSE.

Unlock Your Power - Women's Retreat

March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

This five-day/four-night psilocybin-assisted retreat is intended to support women through daily yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions alongside psilocybin-facilitated ceremonies and rituals designed to encourage transformational self-enquiry.

Liberate Your Creativity Retreat

May 16, 2022 - May 20, 2022

A five-day/ four-night retreat designed for artists, musicians, writer and others looking for creative expansion or inspiration. Inexperienced and professional creatives alike are welcome to participate in creative writing workshops, musical sessions around the bonfire, and psilocybin-assisted ceremonies.

Silo Wellness is a leading psilocybin cultivator and facilitator of psychedelic retreats in Jamaica, a jurisdiction where the cultivation, extraction, and consumption of psilocybin mushrooms are not illegal. The Company works closely with the island's Indigenous Rastafarian community to implement and facilitate psilocybin retreats.

For more information about Silo Wellness psychedelic retreats, or to register, visit https://www.silowellness.com/retreats. Each registration is subject to screening and approval by facilitators, and no medical treatment or psychotherapy is offered or available at the retreat. Mushrooms and these retreats do not cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders, or abnormalities.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: 3K70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

ABOUT PURPOSE BY JESSICA HUIE

In PURPOSE, acclaimed journalist, publicist and entrepreneur Jessica Huie invites us to reconnect with who we are beneath the layers of roles, titles and belief systems imposed by society. A lesson in challenging the ideologies we hold around success in order to create more authentic lives, PURPOSE takes on new life in a brand new edition published by Hay House in November 2021.

