AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, today announced the closing of a $90 million loan facility with Aero Capital Solutions ("ACS"), a leading mid-life aircraft leasing and trading company, which will be secured by 11 narrow-body aircraft. AV AirFinance is acting as servicer on the secured loan facility, which is funded by separate accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm.

"ACS is a valued client of AV AirFinance and we look forward to strengthening our relationship as we grow the business," said Ryan Jasinski, SVP Loan Origination at AV AirFinance.

"We are excited to collaborate with AV AirFinance on this bespoke financing facility which further expands our lender base as we continue to grow our portfolio," said Jason Barany, CEO of ACS.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with ACS on this transaction," said Axel Hammar, Chief Risk Officer at AV AirFinance. "There is a strong demand for long-term financing solutions from airlines and lessors and we are thrilled to be able to deliver a tailored loan to help ACS achieve its goals."

Launched in June 2021, AV AirFinance is a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals together with KKR. The secured loan servicing platform combines stable, long-term capital and decades of experience structuring commercial aircraft loan transactions to offer creative and innovative financing solutions to commercial aviation customers around the world.

About AV AirFinance

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance services commercial aircraft loans approaching $1 billion. AV AirFinance is based in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

About Aero Capital Solutions

Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. ("ACS") is a leading mid-life aircraft leasing platform that has deployed in excess of USD $2.5 billion in aircraft assets since inception in 2010. Having executed more than 300 unique aircraft and engine transactions since 2017, ACS has built a portfolio of over 180 assets with 35 lessees in 24 countries. ACS continues to focus on opportunities that emphasize its "metal expertise" and active investment management approach through offices in Austin (USA), Dublin (Ireland), and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.aerocapitalsolutions.com.

