The acquisition illustrates the Group's strategy to strengthen its position in the entire value chain of diagnosis and stresses the pivotal role of clinical trial services.

It offers Viroclinics-DDL a broader range of capabilities in its specialty services, and a unique entry into new markets in North America, Asia, and Africa.

Cerba HealthCare, a leading global player in medical diagnosis, today announced it has reached agreement to acquire Viroclinics-DDL, a fast-growing global virology and immunology contract research organization (CRO) from Summit Partners.

This press release features multimedia.

Viroclinics-DDL, employing a total of over 390 scientists and experts, offers a broad range of virology related services in the field of non-clinical and clinical trials, clinical diagnostics, assay development and clinical trial logistics enabling the development of antiviral drugs, vaccines, and other therapies. The acquisition fits perfectly into Cerba HealthCare's strategy aimed at further strengthening its position in the entire diagnostic and clinical trial laboratory services value chain, while providing the most relevant services to patients, the medical community and healthcare industry players. Within the Cerba Research division, Viroclinics-DDL will be able to further broaden its services and access new markets inNorth AmericaAsia, and Africa

Based in the Netherlands, Viroclinics-DDL brings the best scientific expertise in virology, with core competencies across the entire drug development process, from the preclinical phase to market approval, with unique virology assay capabilities and unparalleled experience working with highly pathogenic viruses. With its global network of 38 processing labs, Viroclinics-DDL is able to support large multinational clinical trials. Its strong logistics infrastructure is critical for the swift and safe transport of fragile virology and PBMC (Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell) samples from the patient to the lab.

Alongside its historical activities in routine and specialty clinical pathology with sound positions in Europe and Africa, Cerba HealthCare also has a worldwide presence through its expertise in clinical pathology for clinical trials, showcasing the Group's geographic and expertise diversification to sustain its integrated vision for diagnosis.

Within Cerba HealthCare's comprehensive Group offering, and ranking under the Cerba Research brand, clinical laboratory and diagnostic solutions for clinical trials have grown considerably over the past years, demonstrating a strong track record in patient recruitment and clinical trial sample testing, as well as in logistics solutions for immuno-oncology, anti-infectives and metabolic disorders. Over the years, Cerba Research has evolved to be the precision medicine partner to CROs, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and non-profit organizations with growing needs for complex clinical research programs.

Cerba Research CEO Mario Papillon said: "The acquisition of Viroclinics-DDL is a milestone for Cerba Research, as it enables us to build a comprehensive offering for our customers, with broader capabilities, best-in-class logistics, and key specific expertise that meet the healthcare industry needs. With our combined expertise in immuno-oncology and infectious respiratory diseases, we are poised to accelerate therapy and vaccine development for biopharma customers while becoming the reference lab for cell and gene therapies of tomorrow. We are very much looking forward to onboarding the team of Viroclinics-DDL and together paving the way for new therapies."

Viroclinics-DDL CEO Davide Molho added: "With Cerba Research, we have a new foundation for further global expansion to North America, Asia, and Africa with unrivalled expertise, capacity and capabilities. Together, we will be able to offer integrated solutions to the life science industry, accelerating antiviral, vaccine, and other R&D programs, while offering unmatched logistics solutions securing the integrity of fragile samples. Our 390+ scientists and experts look forward to joining Cerba Research in our continuous quest to provide the best possible science and service to our customers."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, such as completion of the consultation procedure with Central Works Council of Viroclinics-DDL. The acquisition is expected to close by end of Q1 2022.

About Cerba HealthCare

Cerba HealthCare, a leading global player in medical diagnosis, aims to support the evolution of health systems towards more prevention. It draws on more than 50 years of expertise in clinical pathology to better assess the risk of diseases development, detect and diagnose diseases earlier, and optimize the effectiveness of personalized medicine.

Every day, on 5 continents, the Group's 12 000 employees sustain the transformation of medicine, driven by one deep conviction: to advance diagnosis is to advance health.

Cerba HealthCare, enlightening health

Additional information is available at www.cerbahealthcare.com

About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a leading healthcare company with end-to-end drug development and diagnostic solutions to optimize R&D drug productivity and commercialization. Providing Early phase research, clinical development through central laboratory and diagnostic services, Assay and biomarker development and validation. Working with government agencies, non-government organizations as well as pharma and biotech organizations to change the shape of clinical development.

Cerba Research is part of Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis.

For more information: www.cerbaresearch.com

About Viroclinics-DDL

Viroclinics-DDL is a leading specialty contract research organization, serving the biopharmaceutical community with a broad range of non-clinical research, clinical diagnostic, assay development, laboratory, and clinical trial logistic services. It offers its clients a global reach through a network of 38 processing laboratories. Viroclinics-DDL extensive experience in clinical and preclinical virology studies, including its specialty in respiratory and blood-borne viruses, puts the company at the forefront in supporting the development of vaccines, antibodies, antiviral compounds, and other therapies. Its in-house state-of-the-art preclinical and clinical BSL-2 and BSL-3 laboratories facilitate complex experiments with highly pathogenic organisms. Viroclinics-DDL is based in Rotterdam, Rijswijk and Schaijk in the Netherlands, and employs over 390 highly trained, dedicated scientists and technical experts.

For more information, visit www.viroclinics.com and www.ddl.nl

