VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Liquidation & Delisting VanEck Vectors Morningstar NA

Official notice

Delisting of one sub-fund (the « Fund ») of the open-ended investment company with variable capital incorporated in the Netherlands

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

(the « Company »)

The Company is an umbrella investment company with variable capital as referred to in article 2:76a of the Dutch Civil Code.

The investors are informed that the Directors of the Company have resolved to delist the following Fund:

Name of the Fund ISIN Code VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0011376074

After careful consideration following a review of the current product range, taking into account the assets under management and the long-term interests of investors, the Directors have resolved that it is in the best interest of the Fund and their investors to close the VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF.

The delisting of the above-mentioned Fund from London Stock Exchange has been applied for according to the regulatory standard for collective investment schemes per 1stFebruary 2022.

The last trading day of the above-mentioned Fund on London Stock Exchange will be 17 January 2022.

The time table for last trading day 17 January 2022, liquidation on 25 January 2022 (Compulsory Redemption Date) and delisting 1stFebruary 2022 will be the same for the other exchanges at which the above-mentioned Fund is listed: Six Swiss Exchange, Euronext Brussels, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana and Euronext Amsterdam.

Company:

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., Barbara Strozzilaan 310, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Date:16 December 2021

Contact person: Floor Klarenbeek

Phone: +31 20 719 51 11

e-mail: capitalmarketsEU@vaneck.com