MSC World Europa is the first solid oxide fuel-cell powered cruise liner, paving the way for decarbonization of the maritime industry

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA), and the cruise division of MSC Group today announced plans to launch the first cruise ship operating on solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. The MSC World Europa, a new state-of the-art cruise liner currently under construction at the CdA shipyard, will be fitted with 150 kilowatts of Bloom fuel cells. Bloom will provide auxiliary power to the ship through liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest marine fuels available today.

Bloom's fuel-flexible platform is designed to generate electricity 20 to 30 percent more efficiently through a non-combustion electrochemical process when utilizing LNG compared to traditional marine combustion-based propulsion and auxiliary engines. When running on LNG, Bloom Energy's technology reduces carbon equivalent emissions up to 60 percent compared to incumbent propulsion sources, such as dual fuel diesel electric, and emits virtually zero harmful air pollutants like sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter.

"The installation of SOFC technology onboard the MSC World Europa reflects the success of our proactive and challenging collaboration with our partners and suppliers to identify solutions to help us reach our 2050 net zero emissions target," said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, cruise division, MSC Group. "This is one of the many projects we are working on, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of the best solutions to reach this key objective for us. As part of this project, the crew of MSC World Europa will be specifically trained to operate this innovative technology and their participation will greatly contribute to the future development of SOFC technology for our industry. We hope to be able to install this technology on board our future new builds at a much larger scale to bring us ever closer to zero emissions."

With more than 100 cruise ships requiring over four gigawatts of power commissioned for construction by 2027 across the cruise line industry, Bloom's fuel cells unlock a viable pathway to decarbonization while ensuring cruise ship passengers and coastal communities with heavy maritime traffic enjoy cleaner air. As an added benefit for cruise ship passengers, noise pollution and mechanical vibrations are substantially reduced when Bloom's fuel cells are used as a power source aboard ships.

"The emergence of LNG as a viable, lower carbon fuel combined with the adaptability of Bloom's fuel cells will support the maritime industry's ambitious climate goals, such as the International Maritime Organization's mandate to halve greenhouse emissions in coming years," said Tim Schweikert, senior managing director, international business development, Bloom Energy. "Notably, as the hydrogen economy matures and supply becomes more widely available, Bloom's fuel-flexible platform will help power marine vessels with net-zero emissions."

CdA is a world leader in designing and delivering breakthrough, innovative ships, bringing cutting-edge technologies, concepts and processes to its maritime customers across the globe. In 2019, CdA and the cruise division of MSC Group unveiled Blue Horizon; a ground-breaking initiative that integrates SOFC technology on LNG-powered cruise ships to decarbonize the maritime industry. Blue Horizon for MSC World Europa has received approval from the classification company Bureau Veritas.

"Our collaboration with Bloom Energy to implement their technology on the MSC World Europa highlights our dedication to bringing the latest and most environmentally friendly technology aboard the ships we build," said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "With its groundbreaking green technologies, the MSC World Europa truly represents the future of the maritime industry. We're excited that Bloom Energy is a part of this vision."

This deployment of Bloom's solid oxide technology onboard the MSC World Europa is part of a broader strategy for the cruise division of MSC Group; the world's third largest ship brand. MSC Group has long been committed to environmental stewardship with a goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The company is a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies like SOFC, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide.

The collaboration is the most recent in Bloom Energy's ongoing efforts to decarbonize the maritime industry. This summer, Bloom Energy's initial design for an engineless, fuel cell-powered LNG carrier in conjunction with Samsung Heavy Industries received Approval in Principle from DNV, a premier international maritime classification society. Bloom Energy also received verification as an alternative power source for vessels as part of the American Bureau of Shipping's New Technology Qualification.

Sea trials for the MSC World Europa are expected to commence in the second half of 2022. Larger fuel cell installations are anticipated on additional ships in collaboration with CdA in the future.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom Energy's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Related to Bloom Energy Corporation

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, timing of the launch of the first cruise ship operating on SOFC technology; statements regarding Bloom technology benefits to passengers and ability to unlock decarbonization; Bloom's ability to power marine vessels with net-zero emissions; statements regarding the technology used for maritime vessels; timing of trials; and statements regarding future installations. These statements should not be taken as guarantees of results and should not be considered an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including timing of market adoption of Bloom SOFC technology by the maritime industry, successful trials of Bloom technology on maritime vessels, and those included in the risk factors section of Bloom Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other risks detailed in Bloom Energy's SEC filings from time to time. Bloom Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements unless if and as required by law.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Thanks to the expertise of its teams and its network of subcontractors, associated with a first-rate industrial facilities Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key leader in the fields of design, integration, testing and turnkey delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, electrical substations for offshore wind farms and services to the fleets. The company is at the heart of the challenges of tomorrow, designing and building today ships whose environmental performance exceeds the most drastic standards, as well as equipment for offshore wind power that make it a major player in the energy transition. For more information, visit www.chantiers-atlantique.com.

About the Cruise Division of MSC Group

The Cruises Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage, is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has two distinct brands within its structure the contemporary and luxury brands.

MSC Cruises, the contemporary brand, is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Its fleet comprises 19 modern vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels and is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025 with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about contemporary brand's itineraries and experience on board its ships please see here.

Meanwhile the luxury brand, Explora Journeys, is set to start operating in 2023 with a fleet with the latest and most advanced environmental and maritime technologies available. The first of which will have a gross tonnage of 63,900 GT and feature 461 of the largest suites at sea, all with ocean front balconies or terraces. These luxury ships will introduce to the luxury segment a broad range of new guest experiences and other activities as well as generous ratios of public spaces, in addition to showcasing highly innovative design. For further information about Explora Journeys please see here.

MSC's number one priority across all its operations has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health safety protocol please see here.

MSC has long been committed to environmental stewardship with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment please see here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments please see here.

