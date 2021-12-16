Polish utility PGE Energia Odnawialna has secured permits to build 200 MW of solar capacity in its home market. It soon plans to start building a 100 MW solar park in southeastern Poland's Subcarpathia province.PGE Energia Odnawialna, the renewable energy unit of Polish state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), has secured a permit to build a 100 MW solar park in Grebów, in Tarnobrzeg county, Subcarpathia province, in southeastern Poland. The solar park will likely become operational by the end of 2023. It will consist of two 50 MW units - the PV Jeziórko 1 array and the PV Jeziórko ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...