Super.com: Take on Greedy Megacorps in the Cyberpunk Rogue-lite FPS, Deadlink, From Former Outriders and Giant Machines Devs

Become a Weapon to Challenge Greedy Corporations in the Thrilling New Cyberpunk Rogue-lite FPS Deadlink

The Inaugural Game From Former Outriders and Giant Machines Devs, Gruby Entertainment, Is Coming to Steam Early Access Q1 2022

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Get ready to put a sizable dent in the profits of megacorporations in Deadlink, a fast-paced, guns-blazing cyberpunk FPS with rogue-lite elements from independent game developer studio Gruby Entertainment. Published by Super.com, this action-packed shooter, lovingly crafted by people with genuine admiration for the genre, will release on Steam in Early Access Q1 2022. Until then, players are welcome to add it to their wishlist!

Become part of the Corporate Security Agency, which, contrary to the name, keeps corporations all but secure using plausibly deniable surgical attacks to prevent their most despicable schemes from coming to fruition. You are the key element of the Deadlink Protocol - the consciousness of a battle-hardened veteran soldier connecting to autonomous humanoid combat shells for a series of covert missions in diverse environments attributed to the multitude of megacorps that have the world in their grasp. And this time, covert doesn't mean quiet. Using your remote-controlled proxies, you will dive into corporate property to wreak havoc room after room. Deadlink promises dynamic gameplay where you are always outnumbered, but always have the power to outsmart and out-skill.

Features:



Earn resources between mission runs to invest into game-changing skills, weapon upgrades, and cybernetics



Choose your favorite tools for the job with several distinct loadouts that favor different styles of play, without compromising the need to remain constantly aware and alert



Stomp on the grounds of multiple corporations, each with their unique culture, style, and enemy varieties with which to challenge you



Get to know the Corporate Security Agency from instructors to hackers and the minds behind the brain of the Deadlink Protocol

Deadlink will be available for PC via Steam Early Access in Q1 of 2022. It is available to add to your wishlist now on Steam.



About Super.com



Super.com is a video game, technology, and investment firm that publishes outstanding action games across all significant modern gaming platforms and invests in upcoming and innovative development studios across the globe. Their mission is to eliminate borders, create an immersive and inclusive environment for gamers, and provide game developers with the audience, funds, and recognition they need to flourish.



Find out more through the official website: https://super.com.



About Gruby Entertainment



Gruby Entertainment is a small, independent, fully remote, Polish game development studio founded in 2020.



They enjoy each development moment and treat it as an opportunity to make the final product a memorable experience.



Gruby Entertainment's goal is to manufacture solid, high-calorie gameplay for hardcore players, granting them action-packed hours accompanied by crucial and meaningful decisions.



Find out more by visiting the official website: http://grubyentertainment.com.

