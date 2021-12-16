Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from surface channel sampling as well as reconnaissance grab samples collected during the 2021 exploration program at the 100%-owned Willoughby gold-silver property, located east of the community of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The purpose of the channel samples is to provide quality surface assay data over the surface expression of mineralized zones that could potentially be used for a NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the property.

These results are from seven continuous series of channel samples in steep terrain at the Icefall Zone, collected by experienced climbing geologists and technicians using a hydraulic chisel, from well-exposed bedrock hosting disseminated to massive sulphides, primarily pyrite and pyrrhotite. The samples cover approximately 55 metres of strike and 80 metres of vertical relief along a steep exposure. These samples, along with pending results at other zones on the property, will provide representative assay data for surface expressions projected up-dip from previous and current drilling. Results are pending for channel sampling from the Edge and North zones at Willoughby. Highlights of the channel samples from the Icefall Zone include:

2.94 g/t Au and 31.04 g/t Ag or 3.38 g/t AuEq over 15.0 metres, which includes 11.545 g/t Au and 69.4 g/t Ag or 12.53 g/t AuEq over 2.0 metres (WH21-CH004)

3.21 g/t Au and 16.61 g/t Ag or 3.45 g/t AuEq over 12.0 metres, which includes 4.46 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 31.23 g/t Ag or 4.82 g/t AuEq over 3.0 metres (WH21-CH007)

1.83g/t Au and 32.62 g/t Ag 0r 2.30 g/t AuEq over 13.0 metres, which includes 8.68g/t Au and 265.0g/t Ag or 12.47 g/t AuEq over 1.0 metre (WH21-CH002)

2.9 g/t Au and 21.42 g/t Ag or 3.21 g/t AuEq over 10.0 metres, which includes 15.45 g/t Au and 74.5g/t Ag or 16.51 g/t AuEq over 1.0 metre (WH21-CH001)

*AuEq calculated using a 70:1 silver to gold ratio.

StrikePoint's CEO, Shawn Khunkhun, states, "These results provide excellent surface data for modelling of our multiple mineralized zones at Willoughby. Our objective during this year's program at the Willoughby gold-silver and Porter silver properties was to significantly expand the gold-silver mineralization down-dip and along strike and to test new targets. We are pleased with the quality of work completed and expect the remainder of results before the end of 2021 or in January 2022."

2021 Willoughby Channel Sampling

Channel sampling at the Upper and Lower Icefall Zones confirmed continuous gold and silver mineralization along all seven channel sample lines. Due to the steep terrain, the channel sample locations are oriented at a variety of oblique angles to the orientation of the Icefall Zone and do not represent true widths. The gold-silver mineralization is hosted in semi-massive to replacement style sulphides, primarily pyrite and pyrrhotite with lesser sphalerite and galena within Jurassic volcanic rocks. Pervasive sericite alteration was consistently observed throughout all channel samples at Icefall, all of which returned intervals of gold and silver mineralization as displayed in Table 1. The 67 channel samples collected average 2.46 g/t Au and 23.28 g/t Ag and range between 0.041 to 15.45 g/t Au and 1.1 to 265.0 g/t Ag, respectively. Results are as follows:

Table 1: Channel sample results showing >1 g/t Au and >10 g/t Ag composite intervals

Channel Sample Line ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq (g/t) W21-CH-001 0.00 10.00 10.00 2.90 21.42 3.21 Incl. 0.00 7.00 7.00 3.87 23.97 4.21 Incl. 6.00 7.00 1.00 15.45 74.50 16.51 W21-CH-002 0.00 13.00 13.00 1.83 32.62 2.30 Incl. 7.00 11.00 4.00 3.49 82.72 4.67 Incl. 9.00 10.00 1.00 8.68 265.00 12.47 W21-CH-003 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.33 18.10 1.59 W21-CH-004 0.00 15.00 15.00 2.94 31.04 3.38 Incl. 0.00 2.00 2.00 11.54 69.40 12.53 W21-CH-005 0.00 10.00 10.00 1.85 7.81 1.96 Incl. 0.00 5.00 5.00 2.73 10.04 2.87 W21-CH-006 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.69 28.50 2.10 W21-CH-007 0.00 12.00 12.00 3.21 16.61 3.45 Incl. 0.00 5.00 5.00 4.46 25.18 4.82

*AuEq calculated using a 70:1 silver to gold ratio.







Figure 1: 2021 Channel sample locations within the Icefall Zone showing gold equivalent values (AuEq g/t). Reference lines (1-7) represent stations (WH-21-CH001 to WH-21-CH007). Select anomalous gold samples are highlighted with annotated texts.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/107796_cb777fb514a3a892_002full.jpg

Results were also received from select grab samples collected at the Icefall Zone during the 2021 season. The nine grabs at Icefall average 5.12g/t Au and 32.64g/t Ag, ranging from trace to 23.69g/t Au and 0.25 to 107.0g/t Ag, respectively.







Figure 3: 2021 select grab samples within the Icefall Zone showing gold equivalent values (AuEq g/t). Select anomalous gold assays are highlighted by annotated texts.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/107796_cb777fb514a3a892_003full.jpg

Willoughby Project

The project occurs along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately seven kilometers east of the advanced-stage Red Mountain Deposit owned by Ascot Resources. Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks underlay the property, subsequently intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, like and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primary pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and native gold. Eight gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date over a one-kilometer strike-length mineralized trend.

QA/QC

Using a hydraulic chisel, an approximate 2 by 2-centimetre channel was sampled continuously along 1 metre sample stations. If the hydraulic chisel was incapable of retrieving a chip from a specific location, a hand chisel was used to assist with the chipping within the limits of the 1 metre station. Samples were placed directly into a marked polyurethane bag. Chip observation data was recorded and digitized in the field using MX Deposit.

Surface samples for the 2021 exploration program were labeled and shipped with chain of custody controls to the laboratory. The company implements a rigorous Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards, Blanks, and Duplicates at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratory facility located in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, split into representative sub-samples using a riffle splitter and subsequently, 250g is pulverized. Multi-element analyses were determined by ICP-AES for 33 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay with atomic absorption (AAS) finish. Samples that returned with gold assays greater than 10 g/t were re-analyzed using a 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish.. Samples with silver assays higher than 100 g/t are re-analyzed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for National Instrument 43-101 is Andrew Hamilton, P. Geo, technical advisor to Strikepoint. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

