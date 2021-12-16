Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the availability of Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation, available within Unity Ads. With this integration, publishers get self-serve and streamlined access to a premium demand source, making it quicker and easier to maximize their revenue. Meta Audience Network is the latest addition to Unity Mediation, solutions that give developers access to the most comprehensive demand, with over 60+ ad ecosystem partners as well as enhanced tools to set pricing strategies, bid competitively, and maximize overall ad fill.

"This partnership with Meta Audience Network will unlock important access to one of the leading bidders in the industry for developers of all sizes using Unity Ads," said Felix Thé, SVP of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity. "Our priority is always to enable our developers' success and with this partnership we are delivering a streamlined path to maximizing revenue potential. This is a significant step we are taking to ensure we are equipping publishers with what they need to achieve operational and monetary efficiencies."

"Meta Audience Network and Unity share a vision of generating incremental value and transparency for in-app developers on a global scale," noted Julius Ramirez, Head of Adtech Partnerships at Meta Audience Network. "This integration streamlines access to high-quality demand, enabling developers to maximize their revenue with greater efficiency."

As one of the industry's top ad networks, Unity Ads aims to simplify the integration and maintenance of the ad stack, allowing for opportunities to fill ad spots quickly and competitively to earn more revenue, and further enabling developers to easily monetize their games. Delivering optimized monetization and growth solutions is paramount to Unity Gaming Services, Unity's recently launched end-to-end gaming platform that equips all developers with everything they need to rapidly build multiplayer experiences, to handle all scenarios for running a live game and to monitor their performance in a single, connected interface.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

