World's first B2B services Platform and Marketplace is one of a few companies of its size to receive four awards based on employee rankings

Globality, the company transforming the way global enterprises buy services with its leading AI-powered digital solution, has again been ranked as one of the top companies for four categories: Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity in Comparably's 2021 Awards.

Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories. The Best Company Culture ranking is an aggregation of 20 core metrics, including team leadership, career growth, work-life balance, and perks and benefits.

"Receiving all four awards from Comparably for the second successive year is a testament to the open, innovative and inclusive culture that our leadership team is committed to building at Globality, where every individual can thrive," said Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Mathai.

"Out of thousands of companies, Globality is once again among the top-rated best places to work," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization's high rankings in every category are a testament to Joel Hyatt's strong people-first leadership and the organization's commitment to workplace culture, diversity, and the inclusivity of all employee voices."

"We are especially proud of this recognition in the midst of a very challenging year when companies are struggling with unprecedented changes to the workforce including the Great Resignation," added Mathai. "Globality has prioritized the employee experience and engagement with our people as we continue with our mission to help build a fairer, more inclusive global economy."

Globality lives its mission daily, with employees that represent every corner of the world working together to help create a level playing field that gives all companies, no matter their size or location, an opportunity to compete and win based on the merits of proven performance, expertise, and passion.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com.

