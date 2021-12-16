NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing enables support for FIA Tech Atlantis

As of Thursday, December 16th, 2021, Nasdaq Clearing has integrated with FIA Tech Atlantis platform. FIA Tech Atlantis provides processing of brokerage fee calculation, reconciliation & settlement services for give-up trades in futures and options. If your organization already uses FIA Tech Atlantis platform and you would like for Nasdaq Clearing to start sending give-up data for your organizations clearing membership to the FIA Tech Atlantis please complete a request via the Nasdaq Member Portal using the link below: https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/client/requests/new/FORM-OF-CLEARING-PARTICIPANT -INSTRUCTIONS-&-CONSENT If you do not have access to the Nasdaq Member Portal or if you are unsure who is the portal administrator for your organization, do not hesitate to reach out to the Nasdaq Member & Account Configuration team who will be able to assist you: Member & Account Configuration Email: mac@nasdaq.com (08:00-18:00 CET)