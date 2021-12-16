Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing enables support for FIA Tech Atlantis

As of Thursday, December 16th, 2021, Nasdaq Clearing has integrated with FIA
Tech Atlantis platform. FIA Tech Atlantis provides processing of brokerage fee
calculation, reconciliation & settlement services for give-up trades in futures
and options. 



If your organization already uses FIA Tech Atlantis platform and you would like
for Nasdaq Clearing to start sending give-up data for your organizations
clearing membership to the FIA Tech Atlantis please complete a request via the
Nasdaq Member Portal using the link below: 


https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/client/requests/new/FORM-OF-CLEARING-PARTICIPANT
-INSTRUCTIONS-&-CONSENT 



If you do not have access to the Nasdaq Member Portal or if you are unsure who
is the portal administrator for your organization, do not hesitate to reach out
to the Nasdaq Member & Account Configuration team who will be able to assist
you: 



Member & Account Configuration
Email: mac@nasdaq.com
(08:00-18:00 CET)
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
