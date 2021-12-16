First State Bank of Saint Charles Selects Apiture to Modernize Consumer and Business Digital Banking Solutions

150-year-old bank will migrate to Apiture Xpress to improve its online and mobile experience

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced it has been selected by First State Bank of Saint Charles (First State Bank), a full-service community bank based in Saint Charles, Missouri, to modernize its online and mobile banking solutions.

First State Bank will migrate from a legacy digital banking solution to Apiture Xpress, a fully featured online and mobile banking platform that provides a seamless experience for consumer and business customers. Integrated with more than 40 core banking providers and hundreds of fintech partners, Apiture Xpress enables financial institutions to take advantage of the innovation available in today's fintech ecosystem.

"First State Bank wanted a partner that could support its evolving digital banking strategy, and we are excited to be that partner," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of Apiture Xpress. "We are proud of our work to help community financial institutions understand the preferences of consumers and businesses and to elevate their digital banking experience."

As a result of the partnership, First State Bank's consumer and business banking customers will gain access to a comprehensive set of banking solutions available in a single, cohesive experience. Customers will benefit from innovative features including financial health tools, online card controls, mobile check deposits, and digital customer support. The platform will also include business banking tools with robust data analytics and fraud protection.

"To appeal to the growing number of digitally oriented customers, we sought a partner to help us upgrade our online and mobile banking experience," said Brian Bredensteiner, executive vice president of First State Bank. "Apiture stood out for its ability to support us today and into the future with a seamless, differentiated digital platform that can evolve as our customers' needs change."

The First State Bank partnership announcement follows Apiture's recognition as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard from Javelin Strategy & Research. Apiture was recognized for its exceptional customer journey, user experience, and administrative tools.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

About First State Bank of Saint Charles

A full-service, independent community bank, First State Bank has served the financial needs of individuals and businesses since 1867 with a portfolio of personal and business deposit, checking, and loan programs. Repeatedly voted best bank, loan company, mortgage company, and financial planner in St. Charles County, First State Bank, member FDIC, is headquartered in St. Charles, MO, with branches in St. Charles, O'Fallon, Lake Saint Louis, and Chesterfield, Missouri, and Leawood, Kansas, as well as mortgage production offices serving St. Charles County, Chesterfield, MO; Osage Beach, MO; Lee's Summit, MO; Tonganoxie, KS; Overland Park, KS; and Scottsdale, AZ. For more details, visit fsbfinancial.com .

