Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, is pleased to provide an update on its patent portfolio as well as nonclinical and clinical programs.

US Provisional Patent Filed

In furtherance of its program, the Company filed US Provisional Patent Application No. 63/283,051, titled "Detection of Therapeutic Psychedelic State," as of November 23, 2021. The patent relates to improved technology for detection and maintenance of the optimal therapeutic psychedelic state, which Entheon intends to study through the monitoring of electroencephalogram (EEG) biomarkers in order to optimize the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions.

"Entheon is proud to be making significant strides in its Entheon IQ program," says Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon. "With the filing of our provisional patent application, Entheon is building an IP foundation to better facilitate safe and precise use of psychedelics to deliver improved patient outcomes."

In Vivo Toxicity Assays Completed

Further to the Corporate Update provided on November 24, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce further progress on its nonclinical program. In vivo toxicity assays have been completed with our CRO partner, with a final report expected in the coming weeks. Along with the previously completed in vitro assays, these studies serve as the benchmark for further preclinical work in 2022 and will contribute to regulatory submissions as the company advances its DMT program.

EBRX-101 on Track to Submit Regulatory Package for Human DMT Clinical Trial

The Company is pleased to confirm that it is on track to submit its regulatory package to the Dutch ethics committee in early 2022 for its upcoming human trial. EBRX-101, a study that will evaluate the pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics and safety of a target controlled intravenous infusion of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) in a population of healthy smokers.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

