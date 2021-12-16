Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to present the most recent drill results from the 30,108 meter, 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm Deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek (the "Project"), located within the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

Included in this press release are the results of four diamond drill holes that were completed at the Goldstorm Deposit along two sections (112+00 NE and 115+00 NE), 300 metres apart. These results demonstrate the excellent continuity of precious and base-metal mineralization that has been measured throughout the Goldstorm deposit and provides increased drill hole density for future resource determinations. The Copper Belle-Goldstorm Deposit (CB-GS) currently hosts a [1]*NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.4 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq (see Tudor Gold press release dated March 9, 2021).

Goldstorm Drilling Highlights Include:

SECTION 115+00 NE

GS-21-122 provided closer hole spacing between previous intercepts of the deep, northwest extension of the CS600 domain. The hole averaged 0.65 g/t AuEq over 1,035.0 m , which included both the 300H and CS600 domains.

provided closer hole spacing between previous intercepts of the deep, northwest extension of the CS600 domain. The hole averaged , which included both the 300H and CS600 domains. GS-21-122 encountered consistent gold and copper mineralization within the CS600 domain that returned 1.22 g/t AuEq (0.65 g/t Au and 0.45 % Cu) over 355.15 m , including an enriched portion that averaged 1.45 g/t AuEq (0.79 g/t Au and 0.53 % Cu) over 247.5 m .

encountered consistent gold and copper mineralization within the CS600 domain that returned , including an enriched portion that averaged . GS-21-122 ended at 1375 m in gold mineralization, which may have been the start of the DS5 domain. The drill had reached its' maximum depth capacity.

ended at 1375 m in gold mineralization, which may have been the start of the DS5 domain. The drill had reached its' maximum depth capacity. GS-21-126, stepping out to the southeast, was stopped before the target due to drilling issues. This hole will be re-drilled in 2022.

SECTION 112+00 NE

GS-21-123 was designed to provide infill resource definition for the center of the CS600 domain. Unfortunately, this hole was not completed to the target depth and ended in mineralization. A portion of the CS600 domain was intersected, which averaged 1.22 g/t AuEq (0.61 g/t Au and 0.45 % Cu) over 38.8 m at the end of the hole.

was designed to provide infill resource definition for the center of the CS600 domain. Unfortunately, this hole was not completed to the target depth and ended in mineralization. A portion of the CS600 domain was intersected, which at the end of the hole. The upper portion of GS-21-123 intersected consistent gold mineralization within the 300H domain with 0.90 g/t AuEq over 201.0 m that contained an enriched zone that graded 1.31 g/t AuEq over 49.9 m near the center of 300H domain.

intersected consistent gold mineralization within the 300H domain with that contained an enriched zone that graded near the center of 300H domain. GS-21-124 cut an intercept of the 300H domain that infilled and defined the deposit to the northwest just beneath the TTF1 thrust fault. This hole averaged 0.75 g/t AuEq over 1,089.0 m.

cut an intercept of the 300H domain that infilled and defined the deposit to the northwest just beneath the TTF1 thrust fault. This hole averaged A Near-surface, enriched section of 300H was encountered in GS-21-124, grading 1.50 g/t AuEq over 126.0 m, within a 476.1 m interval that averaged 1.09 g/t AuEq.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are pleased to report that the resource definition-drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit was a great success. In addition to expanding the limits of the precious and base-metal mineralization to the northwest, north and northeast, we were able to infill gaps in the resource model with carefully placed drill holes that were designed to add gold-equivalent ounces to the measured and drill indicated categories. In addition, these results demonstrate the strong consistency of the gold-copper mineralization between holes GS-21-122 and GS-21-124 that are approximately 500 meters apart; the overall results are very comparable: GS-21-122 averaged 0.65 g/t AuEq over 1,035 meters while GS-21-124 averaged 0.75 g/t AuEq over 1,089 meters. We expect to complete the final sections for the last four drill holes and combine this with our final surface sampling results for our next press release."

The complete list of these reported composited drilling results for Goldstorm, as well as the drill hole data, including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth, are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drilling and surface samples reported in this news release.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm in Press Release December 15, 2021

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) 115+00 NE GS-21-122 193.00 1228.00 1035.00 0.42 2.39 1687 0.65

Including (300H) 193.00 346.00 153.00 0.61 3.37 111 0.66

And including (CS600) 872.85 1228.00 355.15 0.65 3.69 4453 1.22

With 916.00 1163.50 247.50 0.79 3.10 5282 1.45 115+00 NE GS-21-126(1) NSV











112+00 NE GS-21-123(2) 135.50 878.00 742.50 0.46 2.16 500 0.54

Including (300H) 270.50 471.50 201.00 0.84 2.75 170 0.90

With 271.60 321.50 49.90 1.25 3.39 157 1.31

And (CS600) 839.20 878.00 38.80 0.61 7.51 4461 1.22 112+00 NE GS-21-124(3) 33.00 1122.00 1089.00 0.69 3.18 195 0.75

Including (300H) 33.00 509.10 476.10 1.02 3.68 225 1.09

With 378.00 504.00 126.00 1.42 3.62 311 1.50 (1)Hole ended prior to reaching target mineralization; no significant values (NSV).

(2)Hole ended in mineralization, shut down before reaching target depth due weather conditions.

(3)Hole ended in mineralization, shut down due to drilling issues. All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release December 15, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) 115+00 NE GS-21-122 428804.9 6273270.2 1326.1 285 -62 1375 115+00 NE GS-21-126 429104.7 6273040.3 1226.8 295 -85 318.7 112+00 NE GS-21-123 428658.3 6273196.9 1369.5 220 -75 878 112+00 NE GS-21-124 428548.3 6272852.6 1260.0 310 -45 1122

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, commented: "The Goldstorm deposit continues to impress. The near-surface300H horizon continues to have enriched gold advantageous for potential open pit operations, while the CS600 domain is becoming richer in gold/copper mineralization, with the system continuing to extend to great depths. Based on deep extension holes showing better and better grades, its quite possible that the richest portions of this massive and growing deposit have yet to be discovered."





Sulphurets Hydrothermal System

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/107803_8bbcee0ed4f2db27_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for Tudor's news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for their disclosure contained in their news release.

The Qualified Person for this news release is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. While American Creek has not independently confirmed Tudor's information, Mr. McCrea has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

