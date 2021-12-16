Rocket Lab has acquired space solar cell maker Solaero for $80 million. The latter operates an 11,000m2 manufacturing facility in New Mexico and produces multi-junction cells with efficiencies ranging from 29.4% to 32%.U.S.-based aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab USA Inc has agreed to acquire space solar cell maker Solaero for $80 million. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of next year and is part of Rocket Lab's plan to vertically integrate its products and services. "As one of only two companies producing high-efficiency, ...

