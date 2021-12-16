CNH Industrial N.V.: Case IH and New Holland Agriculture win four ASABE 2022 Innovation Awards

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has namedthreeoutstanding agricultural innovations from Case IH andone from New HollandAgriculture in their annual AE50 Awards. The awards honor the year's most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

London, December 16, 2021

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the global agriculture brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), have won four 2022 ASABE AE50 awards. These prestigious awards, conferred by a panel of international engineering experts, recognize the 50 best global products featuring advanced engineering for the food and agriculture industries. The awards will be officially presented at the ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference (AETC) in February 2022.

Case IH's three AE50-winning products help farmers increase productivity, profitability and safety:

The Patriot 50 series sprayer uses a range of integrated, connected solutions to ensure consistent and accurate applications. Its cab-forward, rear-engine design and strong, durable boom enable operators to maximize productivity through accurate, timely spraying.

The WD5 series windrower is one of the fastest in the industry, allowing operators to get to the field quickly without sacrificing harvest quality. Its integrated AFS Pro 700 display manages auto guidance, controls key machine functions and monitors the machine's performance, enabling the operator to provide precise cutting accuracy and virtually eliminate pass-to-pass overlap.

The Fast Riser 6100 series 3-section front-fold planter features an agronomic three-section front-fold toolbar for growers and contractors who frequently need to access public roads. The operator can convert the implement from a 13-meter planting width to 3.2-meter regulatory road transport width from the tractor cab in one minute, enhancing overall transport efficiency.

New Holland Agriculture was recognized by the panel of experts for the innovative Horizon Ultra tractor cab for the T7 Heavy Duty tractor range. Providing the operator with maximum protection and comfort, it is the quietest cab in the industry, registering no more than 66 decibels. Its spacious and comfortable functional working space benefits from an automatic climate control system with zone selection. The Auto Comfort seat has a heating and ventilation system that cools and removes moisture ensuring maximum comfort for operators who spend extended time in the field. The cab's industry-leading status is reinforced by the new SideWinder Ultra armrest, user-friendly IntelliView 12-inch display and CenterView display embedded into the steering wheel.

The cab also introduces integration with New Holland's next-generation PLM (Precision Land Management) Intelligence technologies, where precision and interconnected farming assist farmers in planning all operations, managing the operation and in-field performance of each machine in real time, and achieving maximum efficiency.

These latest awards recognize CNH Industrial's continued excellence in the field of innovative engineering and design, providing farmers with the equipment and technology they need to succeed.

