International Fitness Brand, P.volve Expands Franchising Into the United Kingdom

The clinically backed fitness brand with company-owned, state-of-the-art studios in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago makes its debut across the pond with franchise studios in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P.volve , the celebrity-loved, functional fitness brand founded in 2017 with corporate headquarters in New York and franchise headquarters in Chicago, announced its franchise expansion into the United Kingdom after increasing demand, looking to award 3 to 5 franchises next year. Since inception, the brand has accumulated a large social media following and has attracted celebrity brand-fans including Kate Bosworth , Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential, Venus Williams , Molly Sims , Olivia Culpo and many more, which has launched its international acclaim.

The fitness franchise's hybrid model of a global, on-demand platform and an in-person, high-end studio experience focuses on giving clients the chance to move with purpose and meet them where they are (in home or in studio) in their fitness journey. The method pairs its patented equipment line with functional movements designed to strengthen the entire body, improve mobility and posture and reduce everyday pain by focusing on challenging the traditional norms of fitness. Bridging the fitness and healthcare space, P.volve has revolutionized the vanity-driven fitness industry with a holistic approach and a special focus on improving women's health.

It's low-impact studio classes include a variety of sculpting, cardio and recovery classes so that clients can craft a routine based on their goals - whether strengthening and toning, cardiovascular health and weight loss or flexibility and muscle recovery. The brand is shaking up fitness norms across the globe, and now, the method will make its way to the masses by adding a projected 25-plus locations in the next five years in the U.K.

"Europeans tend to value overall wellness, emphasize daily movement as a method for weight loss and generally prefer holistic, natural approaches for pain management," said Julie Cartwright , P.volve's President. "The U.K. will be a great market for us to make a difference in many women's lives."

To learn about franchising, visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

ABOUT P.VOLVE

P.volve is a functional training method that reduces pain, improves balance and builds total body strength. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.