Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Reports Significant Sequential Growth Across all Metrics of U.S. Gameboard Sportsbook in November

November bet tickets and betting handle increased over 200% and 139%, respectively, reflecting successful follow-through for Elys' US betting technology platform

Company expects to see continued sequential growth across all metrics in December

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today is pleased to provide U.S. sportsbook metrics for November and provide an update on its small business application product launch.

Since launching its North American betting platform in October, metrics sequentially in November and trending thus far in December have shown significant growth period-over-period. Looking forward into the new year, the Company plans to further accelerate growth by expanding its betting technology beyond small business, at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, expected to commence in March of 2022. This growth demonstrates the versatility of Elys being able to service the full spectrum of brick-and-mortar locations ranging from restaurants and bars to large resort casinos.

"2022 is shaping up to be a major inflection point as the Company expects to ramp up deployment of a strong pipeline of clients in both Canada and the US. The Company's North American go-to-market strategy has been performing exceptionally well since the launch of its newly developed U.S. facing betting platform in October," said Michele Ciavarella, Elys' Executive Chairman. "The performance of the Company's small business strategy has far exceeded our initial expectations. The significant month-over-month growth across all metrics, in only our second month live, and with little to no local marketing, is an early validation of our unique go-to-market model, and the effective combination of our cutting-edge technology combined with the skill of USBookmaking. The increase in sportsbook demand and revenue could also mean better ROI for not only the state regulators, but also the restaurants, bars and other targeted locations we have in our pipeline. This potential increase in ROI leads us to believe that regulations may continue to lean towards small business installations, allowing our technology to be utilized in more states and more venues across the U.S."

Table 1: October and November Results

October November Bet tickets 2,508 7,951 Handle $207K $495K Payouts $165K $428 Gross Gaming Revenue $43K $67K Hold 20.7% 13.6%

October to November month-over-month bet tickets increased more than 200% from 2,508 to 7,951 in the Company's second month of operation in the U.S. This led to an increase of approximately 139% or $288,000 in wagers handled at Elys' first small-business partnership, the Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook in Washington, D.C. As Elys strategically used this period to test its new U.S. platform and technology, this growth took place with little to no market outreach, demonstrating high organic consumer demand and the loyalty of repeat restaurant visitors.

Beyond the notable increase in bets placed, the Elys' platform also drives customers to visit the bars and restaurants that offer the Company's betting platform. Brian Vasile, owner of the Grand Central Restaurant, commented, "We are very pleased with our full-service partnership with Elys thus far. The sportsbook has created ancillary revenue for our restaurant, not only during football and basketball events, but also during boxing, MMA, and soccer matches. With Elys handling the daily sportsbook offerings and trading services, Grand Central can focus on its main restaurant business."

Mr. Vasile continued, "Not only have we seen the sportsbook generate its own revenue stream, but it has aided in driving additional food and beverage sales and is having a positive effect on our wait staff and sportsbook employees. As we venture into the winter off-season, we are glad to have the supplemental income from our partnership with Elys."

The Company expects this performance to continue through December as Elys is seeing a steady uptick in bettors going to Grand Central to play and staying for the food and beverages while watching the games and events. The Company also expects this trend to continue with increased marketing and promotions, as well as additional terminals, and a potential expansion to additional floor space in the near future. The exceptional results of the Elys platform within a single small-business location represents the tremendous potential for scalability across the US and Canada.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in four states in the US market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

