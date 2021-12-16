ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital's Klocked Announces Registration for New York Christmas 10k Now Open

Run or walk with Coach Kelly and sign up to receive New York 10k Medal and T-Shirt

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released Klocked Fitness App has opened registration for the NYC 10k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run taking place on Dec. 25, 2021, at 2:05 PM eastern time / 11:05 AM pacific time.

Registration is available online or in the Klocked App .

All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners. Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to downtown New York for the real-time race experience on Dec. 25 or the virtual run anytime in December. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to New York City on race day to compete live in ePlay's sports metaverse.

"Let's get outside for a virtual walk or run in New York," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Landmark audio cues, coach Kelly, stunning augmented reality medals, replays, and highlights are all included in race registration fees. Participants will also help raise money for the New York Road Runners Klocked Team for Kids."

Participants running on race day from anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

race t-shirt (digital and physical)

augmented reality race bib and finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

race placement announcements

race placement advancement pacing advice

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

Charitable donation

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

*real-time race experience requires Klocked App. Run requirements include iPhone. Headphones are required for augmented reality audio experience.

ePlay has added a special section to the Klocked website to learn more about the Klocked Phenomenal Race Day Experience . In addition, event registration for either (or both) the real-time race and virtual run is available from the following in the Klocked app and at Klocked.me/ny10k .

In addition, special sports and sports metaverse events related to Klocked World, Fan Freak, NFTs, and other upcoming events will be released on Klocked and ePlay website sites as confirmed.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app Klocked . The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

