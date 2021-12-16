Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded a place on Crown Commercial Service's Construction Professional Services framework.

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the United Kingdom's public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21 CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04 billion-supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The framework, which has a potential spend of £1.7 billion, will cover multi-discipline environmental, civil and structural engineering, building services engineering, architectural, cost management, and project management services.

Tetra Tech has been awarded a position on all six lots of the new four-year agreement-the only consultancy to do so. The lots are divided by project type and focus on the built environment and general infrastructure, urban regeneration, international, high-rise structures, defense, and environment and sustainability.

This new framework replaces CCS's previous Project Management and Full Design Team Services framework (RM3741), on which Tetra Tech was a named supplier. Tetra Tech has worked on projects for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), HMRC Transformation Programme, South Eastern Health Social Care Trust (SEHSCT), University of Exeter, and numerous local authorities across the UK.

"Public sector organizations across the UK are investing in their infrastructure using frameworks like those offered by CCS to ensure the highest quality and best value are achieved for their communities," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "Using Tetra Tech's Leading with Scienceapproach, we can continue delivering excellence across vital public sector works and help support the Government's long-term infrastructure strategies across the UK, including the design of sustainable infrastructure that helps achieve the UK's net zero emission targets."

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk. Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

