New software solution delivers access to pipeline performance trends and rich, actionable, data-driven insights

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the launch of nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor software, the world's premier temperature critical pipeline monitoring solution. nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor software delivers continuous performance trends and actionable insights for distributed temperature sensing traced, electrically heated pipelines. The software's predictive analytics take operators "inside the pipeline" to help them identify pending threats and maximize safe and efficient pipeline infrastructure operations.

"For more than 15 years, nVent has monitored the fiber optic temperatures of many of the world's most critical pipeline installations, experiencing firsthand how important real-time information is to this process," says David Parman, nVent technical fellow. "While it was previously unattainable for operators and field maintenance personnel to identify pending threats to temperature critical pipeline assets, the new nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor solution provides real-time advanced analytics and predictive notification capabilities for these complex systems. Operators of both newer greenfield transfer pipelines and the aging network of temperature-sensitive pipeline installations will benefit from these insights as they work to ensure their pipelines are ready for the electrification of everything."

Solutions to make pipeline operations safer, more efficient and more cost-effective in a connected, electrified world

nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor software offers several features critical to operators, including:

Flow assurance , which continually monitors for a uniform thermal profile of pipeline assets to ensure fluid in affected pipelines is flowing, or is ready to flow, prior to pump startup

, which continually monitors for a uniform thermal profile of pipeline assets to ensure fluid in affected pipelines is flowing, or is ready to flow, prior to pump startup Cost savings driven by continuous, real-time updates that notify operators of trending threats before they occur, minimizing the impact of costly troubleshooting and unplanned shutdowns due to heated pipeline disruptions, such as a pipeline plug or freeze

driven by continuous, real-time updates that notify operators of trending threats before they occur, minimizing the impact of costly troubleshooting and unplanned shutdowns due to heated pipeline disruptions, such as a pipeline plug or freeze Safety and security improvements , that help mitigate the potential for a pipeline failure and lower the operational risk profile, while also implementing stringent data access and security measures including authentication, authorization and encryption technologies

, that help mitigate the potential for a pipeline failure and lower the operational risk profile, while also implementing stringent data access and security measures including authentication, authorization and encryption technologies A complete turn-key solution and services package that includes design, engineering, commissioning and after-service support capabilities to ensure successful field deployment

For more information on nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor software, please visit https://raychem.nvent.com/RPS

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

