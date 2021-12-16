Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of Clevertouch interactive display solutions at Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales, UK).

In its commitment to ensuring that every student meets their potential, Cardiff equipped their teaching and learning spaces with the cutting-edge Clevertouch IMPACT Plus interactive display solution which includes user-friendly design and interface, cloud drive access and syncing, and powerful audio for clear, crisp sound.

Hollie Carter, Cardiff Met University IT Advisor, states, "We wanted to provide high-resolution displays that are visible by all potential users of the space, ensuring they remain accessible and provide a level of interactivity."

For a full case study about this successful Clevertouch Technologies implementation, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

