MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Avalanche VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVAVAXV) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Polygon VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVMATICV) to VanEck Europe as underlying indices for their two new crypto ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes). These products will provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the development of Avalanche and Polygon on an exchange-traded basis.

The indices are designed to measure the performance of the respective digital assets Avalanche and Polygon, with a closing value based on an hourly Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

"We are happy VanEck has licensed another two digital assets indices given the success of their products based on the MVIS CryptoCompare Solana VWAP Close, the MVIS CryptoCompare Polkadot VWAP Close indices and the MVIS CryptoCompare TRON VWAP Close Index," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

"Ethereum has established itself as number two in the crypto market after Bitcoin and, as a decentralised smart contract platform, now forms the basis for many blockchain applications," said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe. "In the meantime, however, there are other platforms that offer promising alternatives, for example by offering higher speeds, or that support the existing Ethereum platform as 'sidechains', making it faster and cheaper to carry out transactions," he continued.

"We are delighted to announce the licensing of two new digital asset indices which allow investors to gain exposure to two innovative digital assets. The Avalanche and Polygon Close Ticker Indices are valuable additions to the growing suite of MVIS CryptoCompare products," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Avalanche VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVAVAXV) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Polygon VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVMATICV) are rules-based indices which cover the broadest CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, calculated in USD as price return indices. Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

MVIS CryptoCompare Avalanche VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVAVAXV)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 30 September 2020

Base Value: 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Polygon VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVMATICV)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 30 September 2020

Base Value: 100

