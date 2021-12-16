Transparency Market Research: Rocker Switch Market to Surpass US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031; Rise in Product Adoption by Automobile Manufacturers to Generate Promising Revenue Streams, States TMR Report

- Reliability, cost-efficiency, simplicity, and availability of the product in varied sizes and shapes are some of the prime factors driving the demand for rocker switches across several end-use industries

Rocker Switch Market: Overview

The expanding applications of rocker switches in display monitors, surge protectors, and computer power supplies, and consistent efforts of manufacturers to develop innovative products and designs are key factors boosting business opportunities in the global rocker switch market. The popularity of rocker switches is increasing, owing to their multi-position and multi-pole functionalities. Companies are developing more dependable rocker switches to attract more customers.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the surge in the sales of commercial vehicles globally is projected to generate remarkable demand opportunities in the rocker switch market. Hence, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The TMR study highlights that market players are likely to witness value-grab opportunities in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years due to increase in investments by regional government authorities in the development of electric vehicle infrastructure. Moreover, the surge in automotive applications of rocker switches is ensuring profitable prospects for market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Rocker Switch Market: Key Findings

Increase in Adoption of Electric Vehicles Creates Attractive Business Avenues for Market Players

Due to the eco-friendly and cost-effective nature of electric vehicles, there is a notable growth in their adoption across the globe. Moreover, the lightweight feature of rocker switches and the unique style are boosting the use of rocker switches in electric vehicles. As a result, companies operating in the rocker switch market are experiencing notable business opportunities. Furthermore, in initiatives by governments of several nations to encourage the use of electric vehicles is expected to fuel the sales of rocker switches in the years ahead.

Surge in Sales of Commercial Vehicles Fuels Demand for Dust-proof Rocker Switches

Generally, commercial vehicles are used for long-distance travelling, which may create problems in components due to dust. In order to avoid such issues, many commercial vehicle manufacturers are increasing the use of dust-proof rocker switches, which provide protective casing connected without screws. The dust-proof structure does not allow dust to enter the switches. Moreover, these are wider, broader, and easy-to-operate two-pin switches.

Rocker Switch Market: Growth Boosters

Growth in demand for rocker switches, such as heated seat switches, power door lock switch, power window controls, and rear window defogger grids, across various automobile systems due to their easy operation is expected to offer lucrative prospects to the players in the global rocker switch market

Automobile manufacturers are preferring rocker switches to conventional gear sticks, thereby boosting market expansion

Rocker Switch Market: Competition Landscape

In order to maintain a leading position in the market for rocker switches, several manufacturers are focusing on new product launch activities. Besides, many players are increasing efforts to advance the quality of products they offer.

Major players in the global rocker switch market are using the strategy of acquiring their competitors in order to lessen the competition and gain major market share

Rocker Switch Market: Key Players

Some of the players profiled in the rocker switch market are:

Omron Corporation.

ABB, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

TE Connectivity

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Carling Technologies

Everel Group S.p.A.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

OTTO Engineering Inc

Global Rocker Switch Market: Segmentation

Rocker Switch Market, by Type

Single-pole Rocker Switch

Multi-pole Rocker Switch

Rocker Switch Market, by Application

Automotive (Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles)

Aerospace

Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning (HVAC)

Instrumentation

Printers

Vending Machines

Others

Rocker Switch Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

