As previously announced in its press release dated December 9, 2021, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) acquired today 24,685,108 Lagardère shares from Amber Capital at a price of €24.10 per share.

Vivendi now owns 63,693,239 Lagardère shares corresponding to 45.13% of the share capital.

In February 2022 Vivendi will file a public tender offer for all Lagardère shares at €24.10 per share, identical to the price per share paid to Amber Capital.

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

