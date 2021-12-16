Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (677/21)

Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that MTI Investment SE, company registration number 517100-0135, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that MTI Investment SE, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 21, 2021 Ordinary shares Short name: MTI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 5 631 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017105539 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 243726 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 517100-0135 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.