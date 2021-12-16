Anzeige
16.12.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (677/21)

Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that MTI Investment SE, company registration
number 517100-0135, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that MTI Investment SE, applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be December 21, 2021 





Ordinary shares





Short name:               MTI           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 5 631 100        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017105539      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             243726         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      517100-0135       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.
