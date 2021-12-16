The "Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Head Type, Mode of Operation, Floor Type, Application, Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe floor grinding machine market was valued at $72.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 2.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing construction industry coupled with increased demand for polished floors, increasing demand for modernization, rapid urbanization, and the broad range of applications of floor grinding machines in diverse industries.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe floor grinding machine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Head Type, Mode of Operation, Floor Type, Application, Vertical, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Head Type, Mode of Operation, and Floor Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Achilli Srl

Blastrac NA, Inc.

Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd.

HTC Group

Husqvarna AB

Klindex Srl

Levetec

Linax Co., Ltd.

NSS Enterprises, Inc.

Scanmaskin Sverige AB

Stonekor Company

Superabrasive, Inc.

Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH

Xingyi Polishing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Equipment

3.3 Abrasives

3.3.1 Diamond Abrasives

3.3.2 Carbide Abrasives

3.3.3 Stone Abrasives

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Head Type

4.1 Market Overview by Head Type

4.2 One Two Headed Grinders

4.3 Three Four Headed Grinders

4.4 Other Grinders

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mode of Operation

5.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation

5.2 Remotely Controlled Grinders

5.3 Manually Operated Grinders

5.4 Handheld Grinders

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Floor Type

6.1 Market Overview by Floor Type

6.2 Marble Granite Floor

6.3 Concrete Floor

6.4 Other Floor Types

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Grinding and Polishing

7.3 Removal

7.4 Cleaning

7.5 Buffing and Stripping

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vertical

8.1 Market Overview by Vertical

8.2 Residential Sector

8.3 Industrial Sector

8.4 Commercial Sector

8.5 Other Verticals

9 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 U.K.

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Russia

9.8 Rest of European Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhquno

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005787/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900