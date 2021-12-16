Cravath, Swaine Moore LLP is pleased to announce that Daniel K. Zach, a leading antitrust lawyer and former Assistant Director, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has joined the Firm as a partner.

Mr. Zach will advise clients on a wide range of antitrust issues, including mergers, business practices and litigation.

"Dan's experience as first-chair litigator trying groundbreaking merger cases, along with the successful relationships he has built with antitrust enforcers around the world, will enhance Cravath's ability to advise our clients in navigating today's dynamic antitrust environment," said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath's Presiding Partner. "We are delighted to welcome him to the Firm."

Mr. Zach served as Assistant Director of the FTC's Mergers I Division, which oversees the health care sector, including merger review in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices and technology. He was responsible for managing all aspects of the division's antitrust merger investigations. He earned multiple awards while at the FTC, including the Commission's Excellence in Supervision Award, the Bureau of Competition Director's Award and the Janet D. Steiger team awards for several cases.

Mr. Zach received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center with honors in 2004. He received a B.A. with highest honors from the University of Notre Dame in 2001.

Cravath, Swaine Moore LLP was founded in 1819 and is widely recognized as one of the world's premier law firms.

