Donnerstag, 16.12.2021
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
PR Newswire
16.12.2021 | 16:16
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 16

Invesco Select Trust plc ('the Company")

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Craig Cleland, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Japan Income and Growth Trust plc, with effect from 1stFebruary 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

16 December 2021

