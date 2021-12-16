Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Select Trust plc ('the Company")

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Craig Cleland, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Japan Income and Growth Trust plc, with effect from 1stFebruary 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 December 2021