Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
16.12.2021
L2-Enabled Option Protocol Volare Closed a Seed Round Led by DCG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Volare, the L2-enabled Option protocol, has closed a seed round led by Digital Currency Group, one of the biggest blockchain investment funds in the world. The funds will be used for product development, market operations, and more.

Volare(https://volare.finance/) provides a transparent, trustless, and convenient decentralized mechanism that runs without intermediaries on options trading, especially exotic options trading. It eliminates the credit risk issues associated with exotic options trading in the traditional financial world's over-the-counter (OTC) market, developed to facilitate DeFi crypto options trading while providing trading tools that professional options traders use. Volare allows investors to invest in standard or customized option strategies portfolios and provides clients tools for hedging and yield enhancement based on its infrastructure.

Digital Currency Group is a well-known American blockchain startup incubator. They have invested in more than 150 blockchain companies in more than 30 countries worldwide, and it has a layout for almost every blockchain business you can think of. Their investment portfolio includes well-known projects such as CoinDesk, Coinbase, Blockstream, Zcash, Circle, BitGo, etc.

For details, please check https://t.me/volarefinance and https://twitter.com/FinanceVolare.

Official Website: https://volare.finance/
Contact Person: John
E-mail: info@volare.finance

SOURCE: Volare



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678085/L2-Enabled-Option-Protocol-Volare-Closed-a-Seed-Round-Led-by-DCG

