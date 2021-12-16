Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9SY ISIN: CA77637H1010 Ticker-Symbol: 5VHA 
Frankfurt
16.12.21
15:58 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,009
-6,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROOGOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROOGOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2021 | 16:20
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RooGold Inc.: RooGold Announces Change Of CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") reports the appointment of Ramantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Jonathan Younie. The Company thanks Mr. Younie for his tenure as CFO since April 2019. Mr. Younie will stay on with the Company in a consulting capacity.

Mr. Sheopaul presently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides CFO, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Sheopaul has a focus on building strong relationships with clients to understand and anticipate their needs. In his role with Marrelli Support Services

Mr. Sheopaul has been regularly involved in initial public offerings, analysis of complex accounting transactions, and assisting non-public and public clients regarding IFRS disclosure and compliance matters. Prior to his tenure with Marrelli Support Services he was employed with a public accounting firm based in Toronto for the past several years of which he spent three years managing audits for medium sized TSX Venture clients ranging from junior mining to real estate investments trusts based in Canada and the United States.

"We thank Jonathan for his leadership and guidance on completing the transformative acquisitions that took place over the course of this year." said Michael Mulberry, RooGold CEO. "As the Company grows, the CFO position is becoming more time consuming and we welcome Ramantra into this role."

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678111/RooGold-Announces-Change-Of-CFO

ROOGOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.