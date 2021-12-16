Krafton: PUBG: NEW STATE REVEALS ITS FIRST MAJOR UPDATE AS IT CELEBRATES 45 MILLION DOWNLOADS

A new Survivor Pass, new vehicles, weapon, customization options and more are available now

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAFTON, Inc. today revealed PUBG: NEW STATE 's first major post-launch update as the game surpasses more than 45 million downloads globally. Survivor Pass Vol. 2 is now available and allows players to unlock a variety of new in-game rewards. Additionally, new vehicles, a new weapon, gun customization options and more are added to the new free-to-play next-generation mobile battle royale game from PUBG Studios, the creators of the original PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.

See below for a list of key features available on PUBG: NEW STATE with the new update:

Survivor Pass Vol. 2: Available now, this Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character Bell, who is part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players will be able to complete a variety of "story missions" to earn all of Bella's costumes. In addition, players can upgrade to a Premium Pass to earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes as well as obtain a total of 1,500 NC upon reaching Level 48 of the pass.

Available now, this Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character Bell, who is part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players will be able to complete a variety of "story missions" to earn all of Bella's costumes. In addition, players can upgrade to a Premium Pass to earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes as well as obtain a total of 1,500 NC upon reaching Level 48 of the pass. New Vehicles: Two new and diverse vehicles are coming to the game, including the Electron, an electric six-seater minibus that offers increased durability relative to other vehicles in-game. The Mesta, a two-seater classic sports car, is also coming to the game and offers quick acceleration and hits high speeds. The Electron is available on Troi and Training Ground while the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel and Training Ground.

Two new and diverse vehicles are coming to the game, including the Electron, an electric six-seater minibus that offers increased durability relative to other vehicles in-game. The Mesta, a two-seater classic sports car, is also coming to the game and offers quick acceleration and hits high speeds. The Electron is available on Troi and Training Ground while the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel and Training Ground. New Weapon: With this new update, players are able to obtain the L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. While its fire rate is lower than others in the game, the L85A3 offers the highest damage output of all the game's assault rifles that uses 5.56m ammo, making it a great choice to engage enemies at mid-to-long ranges.

With this new update, players are able to obtain the L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. While its fire rate is lower than others in the game, the L85A3 offers the highest damage output of all the game's assault rifles that uses ammo, making it a great choice to engage enemies at mid-to-long ranges. Expanded Gun Customizations: New customization options are added for the M416, SLR and L85A3 weapons. Players now have the option to add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel to increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage. Players will also be able to equip the new L85A3 assault rifle with a Vertical Foregrip Bipod, which will reduce vertical recoil, and while crouched or prone, will offer more controlled recoil. However, the L85A3's ADS speed will be reduced when using the Vertical Foregrip Bipod.

New customization options are added for the M416, SLR and L85A3 weapons. Players now have the option to add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel to increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage. Players will also be able to equip the new L85A3 assault rifle with a Vertical Foregrip Bipod, which will reduce vertical recoil, and while crouched or prone, will offer more controlled recoil. However, the L85A3's ADS speed will be reduced when using the Vertical Foregrip Bipod. Merit Point System: To promote positive play, a new Merit Point System is introduced. If players are reported for negative behaviors like team kills, for example, they will lose Merit Points. If their Merit Points fall below a specific threshold, they will not be able to play Squad Mode until they increase their total Merit Points over time through Solo play.

This first major update for PUBG: NEW STATE is playable now for Android and iOS users. To celebrate the winter season, a new lobby theme is introduced. A series of in-game events will be available throughout the season, including weekend play events as well as 'Winter Festival Challenge' where players can earn 'Crimson Snowflake - M416' weapon skin. For information about PUBG: NEW STATE, please visit http://newstate.pubg.com or follow on social media at Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702773/KRAFTON_Logo.jpg