Donnerstag, 16.12.2021

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
16.12.21
16:50 Uhr
80,95 Euro
+2,80
+3,58 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
PR Newswire
16.12.2021 | 16:58
109 Leser
Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of pledge of shares

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with a refinancing of The Resource Group TRG AS, TRG Holding AS, which is a subsidiary of The Resource Group TRG AS, has entered into an agreement to pledge 11,000,000 shares in Aker ASA in favour of DNB Bank ASA.

TRG Holding AS is a close associate of Kjell Inge Røkke, Chairman of the Board and primary insider in Aker ASA.

Please see notification form attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-pledge-of-shares,c3473340

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3473340/b93ec5512c1d5b3e.pdf

Notification form TRG Holding AS

© 2021 PR Newswire
