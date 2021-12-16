Databricks Recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

Databricks is the only cloud native vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports: Cloud Database Management Systems and Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of data lakehouse architecture, today announced that Gartner has positioned Databricks as a Leader in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) report for the first time. In combination with its positioning as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML) report earlier this year, Databricks is now the only cloud native vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both Magic Quadrant reports. A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded here .

The Gartner report evaluated 20 different vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute within the rapidly evolving market.

"We consider our positioning as a Leader in both of these reports to be a defining moment for the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and confirmation of the vision for lakehouse as the data architecture of the future," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as we've brought this lakehouse vision to life. We will continue to invest in simplifying customers' data platform through our unified, open approach."

We believe the uniqueness of the achievement is in how it was accomplished. It is not uncommon for vendors to show up in multiple Magic Quadrants each year across many domains. But, they are assessed on disparate products in their portfolio that individually accomplish the specific criteria of the report. The results definitively show that one copy of data, one processing engine, one approach to management and governance that's built on open source and open standards - across all clouds - can deliver class-leading outcomes for both data warehousing and data science/machine learning workloads.

We feel our position as a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for DBMS underscores a year of substantial growth for the company. These milestones include the announcement of its fifth major open source project Delta Sharing, the acquisition of cutting-edge German low-code/no-code startup, 8080 Labs, as well as raising a total of $2.6 billion in funding in 2021 at a current valuation of $38 billion to accelerate the global adoption of its lakehouse platform.

Gartner, "2021 Cloud Database Management Systems," Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, December 14, 2021

Gartner, "2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms," Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, Farhan Choudhary, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth, March 1, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

