OTAQ Plc: Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 16-Dec-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, confirms that, further to the announcements of 15 December 2021, copies of the Circular (incorporating the Notice of General Meeting) together with electronic voting information, have today been sent to shareholders.

The Circular and Notice of General Meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.OTAQ.com and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website, to be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The General Meeting will be held at the registered of the Company at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF at 10.00 a.m. on 10 January 2022 for the purposes of passing certain Resolutions in relation to the proposed Placing.

The expected timetable set out in the announcement of 7.05 a.m. on 15 December 2021 remains unchanged.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement made by the Company on 15 December 2021 at 7.05 a.m. to announce the launch of the Placing.

Enquiries

OTAQ plc Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - Financial Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited - PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome / Nicholas Johnson 07971221972 or 07748325236 or 07884664686

Notes to Editors

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

