Claranova (Paris:CLA) announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Bryan, Garnier Co, a pan-European investment bank focusing on growth companies, with the publication of a study entitled "Claranova Technological by nature

The research firm initiates a Buy rating on Claranova's stock with a target price of €12.00 representing an estimated upside potential of 164% from the December 15, 2021 closing price of €4.54

This additional coverage will contribute to reinforcing the visibility of Claranova's stock among French and international institutional investors and broadening its investor base.

Bryan, Garnier Co joins the panel of financial analysts already following the stock which includes ODDO BHF, Edison, Portzamparc and Invest Securities, with a consensus target price of €9.95.

The Bryan, Garnier Co equity research report is available on the Group's website in the "Analysts" section: https://www.claranova.com/en/investors/analysts/

Financial calendar:

February 9, 2022: H1 2021-2022 revenue.

March 30, 2022: H1 2021-2022 results

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

