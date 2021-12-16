SNM Global Holdings: SNMN Anticipates Revenue Streams Starting In Early 2022

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), is pleased to announce that it anticipates several revenue streams starting in early 2022. The anticipated revenues will arrive from the company's four subsidiaries:

BullittPoint - A streaming service with three documentaries completed (two already award winning), and three more in various stages of production. To augment the growth of 'Bullitpoint', the company will launch an annual film festival (Chester River Film Festival). The festival will provide cutting edge films to be added to Bullitpoint's streaming service. The company is currently entertaining a variety of selections to be entered into the line-up. Built-in advertising and potential commercial joint ventures are expected to produce a revenue stream for the company.

THE HEMPHUB APP - This year the company partnered with HempHub in a 50/50 deal to build a single, comprehensive, industry-wide, community-focused platform. HempHUB is in the final stages of development and will allow consumers to readily access producers directly for their hemp and CBD product needs, access to education, product reviews and a question-and-answer forum with industry experts.

To enhance the quality of this unique platform the company will launch in early 2022 the HempHub App. Revenues from both endeavors are expected to come from subscriptions and advertising.

KHOLST - The company's CRYPTO ART division will launch original and wholly owned art on its site for retail sales.

CAUSE - A cosmetics company that specializes in skin care will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. CAUSE intends to provide its product line in selected stores and on its own unique website. Revenues are expected from future sales.

"After a challenging year, I'm proud to say that we have achieved the expansion of a diversified portfolio in sectors such as entertainment, leisure, communications and the arts. We're positioned to start producing growing revenues," states SNM CEO Troy Lowman. "In the coming weeks we will detail all our progress on each of our projects including a potential acquisition. I know that we can withstand anything that will be thrown at us in these chaotic times and make 2022 a very successful year."

About SNM Global Holdings:

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

Forward Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Troy Lowman, CEO

Phone: 410-733-6551

Email: ceotlowman@snm-global.com

SOURCE: SNM Global Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678124/SNMN-Anticipates-Revenue-Streams-Starting-In-Early-2022