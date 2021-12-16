GaN Systems Showcases World's Smallest Charger, Groundbreaking LED Lighting Driver, and One of TIME's Best 100 Inventions at CES 2022

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, unveiled today customer products that will be shown at CES® 2022:

The world's smallest fast-charging GaN charger and chargers from Dell, Philips, Harman, and other market leaders.

One of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, the Syng Alpha Cell speaker, and several high-performance audio solutions.

A revolutionary design in LED lighting, Signify Philips built-in GaN driver into the LED bulb.

Automotive EV on-board charger, traction inverter, DC/DC converter, power modules, and more.

GaN Systems has seen acceptance beyond consumer electronics into automotive, industrial, data center, and renewable energy industries. In addition to unlocking the value of smaller, lighter, more efficient, and lower-cost power electronics, GaN has become a vital component to reducing companies' environmental impact. It is enabling them to create more energy-efficient power electronics that require fewer scarce resources and materials.

Faster Charging in Miniature Sizes

Consumers are demanding more from their electronics, including smaller, sleeker, higher efficiency, and faster-charging devices for their laptops, smartphones, and other devices. GaN delivers the fast-charging speeds in small, lightweight form factors that consumers want. GaN Systems will show an array of 30W to 240W chargers from leading brands and others. On display will be Greenworks' vacuum cleaner that features multiple USB charging ports. Visitors can also get a sneak peek at the world's smallest 65W GaN fast charger.

Revolutionizing the Audio Experience

GaN is transforming audio, helping companies launch better sounding, higher-performance, smaller, and more eye-catching audio systems. In Class-D audio, GaN is on track to become the de-facto standard. In addition to the Syng Cell Alpha wireless speaker, acknowledged for its immersive sound and innovative design, GaN Systems will showcase Orchard Audio's Starkrimson Stereo Ultra amplifier and all-in-one Starkrimson Streamer Ultra. The Streamer Ultra is a system delivering commanding sound quality and performance in a discreet package, performing the same functions that once required a rack full of components.

Powering the Next Generation EVs

Technological advances in electric vehicles (EVs) reduce costs and provide the increased driving range consumers demand. GaN Systems continues to support automotive companies in their e-mobility journey by delivering lighter, smaller, and significantly more efficient DC/DC converters, on-board chargers (OBC), and traction inverters. The overall increase in EV efficiency and decline in weight deliver an incremental 6% increase in driving range. GaN endorsement is accelerating across the EV platform shown by the recent announcements from GaN Systems with BMW, Vitesco Technologies, and USI.

Imagining a World Without Wires

Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology is evolving, with innovations breaking through the barriers in spatial freedom, high power, high efficiency, and high frequency, enabling a new generation of genuinely wireless "drop and connect" applications. GaN Systems will highlight how GaN is embraced for wirelessly charging phones, drones, robots, and various micro-mobility applications.

"The breadth of GaN-enabled products we're showing at CES clearly demonstrates how much the consumer electronics and automotive industries have embraced our GaN transistors," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We take pride in knowing that this tiny semiconductor is improving our quality of life and improving the health of our planet."

