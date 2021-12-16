Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Updates New Real Estate Portfolio Valuation, Planned Roadmap, and Monetization of AXXA Metaverse Initiative

Value and monetization potential of new real estate deal greater than initially forecast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, provides a series of updates on its recent real estate opportunity along with the planned roadmap and monetization events, going forward. In addition, the Company is providing shareholders with future press release topics.

New Real Estate Assets Offer Valuation and Revenue Upside

Exxe has completed the first stage of its $100M in assets transaction that covers commercial and residential properties in Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Wuerzburg, Silt, Bern, Zurich, and Mallorca. The $10M transaction includes three out of a (future) total of six buildings in Frankfurt with commercial, and mixed-use commercial/residential spaces in a highly sought-after section known as the Frankfurt Bornheim region, which is a popular area to live, work, and play. The area boasts popular cafes, bars, and boutiques alongside offices and buildings. As part of the three-building acquisition, 28 residential units out of 41 are represented in the transaction, with a total of 250 units on the books once the entire $100M Western European deal closes. The next transaction will cover commercial and residential properties in Hamburg.

Estimates suggest that the value of these properties represents an immediate 25% increase in value, and management plans to audit the entire new real estate portfolio next year. In the interim, management believes it can double rental income and revenue from other sources in the next two years. The Company is implementing standard property improvements and high-end Exxe solutions such as design, furniture sale, digital services through Exxe's Daskozept Group, and payment processing through our 1Myle Crypto Swaps. With these modest improvements, Exxe offers popular commercial and residential concepts at much higher rents than initially projected, driving value and recurring revenue. Plus, we believe that this model is replicable in other cities and markets as well, potentially raising the overall asset value and P&L performance even higher.

Upgraded Concepts, Floor Plans, Offerings

The Company will transform Frankfurt and other properties' layouts and floor plans, optimized for today's COVID-19 environment. Plus, Exxe will provide attractive and functional on-demand designs, features, and functions for offices, restaurant kitchens, distinctive furniture, and next-gen energy solutions. These value-added offerings reflect the soup-to-nuts tenant experience, including multiple payment processing methods via our 1Myle crypto exchange. As new crypto swaps are introduced next year, the added payment selections could be a unique advantage.

In addition to the revenue generated directly from the real estate portion, prospective revenue and profits could be executed via cross-sale of services and products on the same transaction by many of our 28 companies. This vertically integrated approach is designed to enable our acquisitions to potentially enjoy multiple revenue streams each in both the physical and digital world.

Metaverse Model Could Account for Major Portion of Exxe's Traditional Business

Exxe believes that its status as a currently active, full-fledged agency should lead to digital services business accounting for one-third of Exxe's revenue within the next 18 months. Businesses are primed to be led by demand for proven and existing expertise in design, and property procurement by passive and active investors in the Metaverse. As a rare seasoned early-stage player, Exxe is well-positioned to ride the current boom and win recurring, six-figure deals from large premium brand names clients seeking our skillset and reach.

Exxe currently has multiple projects underway, leveraging our expertise, which will be discussed in the future as they near completion. Management plans to grow Exxe's balance sheet and P&L by acquiring its own assets and building communities of its own, and co-integrated with some of its prospective clients. The Company also looks forward to working with passive and active players with deep pockets to deploy capital but has limited experience in this environment.

Our integrated approach leverages the Company's reach and expertise in physical and digital property purchasing and development, commercial, government, and residential design, community building, and a unique crypto payments exchange. Management believes Exxe is well-positioned to capture significant business as it expands its reach in the synergistic segments: physical and real estate and digital real estate assets. In this fashion, Exxe serves as a two-way digital and physical conduit and can integrate its successful approaches in physical business M&A with its digitization strategy.

The Exxe Approach to the Metaverse

Exxe offers any style of digital space designs and makes them attractive for people to work in and play including attending events. Plus, the Company will sell features and accessory upgrades to grow communities and their engagement. Via Daskonzept, Exxe has expertise and experience in online design in commercial, retail, government, and residential communities that are rooted in the physical world and are replicable in the Metaverse. Exxe also has the unusual distinction and advantage in that it has deep experience in building and operating large, international digital communities, including in the entertainment world. The Company's reach extends beyond design to programmers, artists, and financial transaction capabilities through our 1Myle crypto exchange. This vertically integrated concept from design to marketing to fintech, to community mobilization and interaction, should lead to a recurring revenue model for Exxe as well.

Looking Ahead

Future press releases will detail Exxe's achievements and roadmap in real estate and digital services. These include:

Overview: AXXA's Physical/Digital Real Estate Deals

Powerpoint highlighting AXXA Metaverse Initiative

Progress Update: 1Myle Swaps and Crypto Swaps

AXXA's breakthrough Sustainable Energy Solutions for Tenants and Global Customers

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO commented on the opportunities and roadmaps. "We are very pleased to be in a position where we can leverage our just acquired European assets so quickly and enjoy an immediate increase in value. We are also pleased to announce the achievements of our $250M in asset mark, a truly landmark event for our shareholders. Exxe looks forward to growing value, revenue, and profit via our physical and digital solutions. Going forward, Exxe will publish a series of press releases outlining key events and offerings, including current and Metaverse projects, new crypto swaps, and our proprietary breakthrough energy solutions which could revolutionize the industry."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

