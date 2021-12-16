Voltax, a video and multimedia publishing platform developed by Minute Media, today announced it has received a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II report that Voltax conforms to the trust service principles of security, availability and confidentiality established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The third-party auditor, E&Y, one of the biggest auditing firms, verified that Minute Media's Voltax security controls and operations meet SOC 2 standards, with zero deviations listed.

The SOC standards aim to create a level of confidence and trust for organizations when they engage a 3rd party to provide services. The report includes an overview of Voltax's systems, infrastructure, organization, operations, and procedures, as well as an independent auditor's opinion on the fairness of the description and the suitability of the provider's design.

"Minute Media takes the security and integrity of partner data very seriously and we continuously strive to meet and exceed industry standards," said Sharon Weiss, Chief Technology Officer of Minute Media. "It's easy to tell our Voltax partners that we value data security, but it's much more valuable to show a third-party audit that validates that Voltax actively strives to protect the information they entrust to us."

Minute Media's video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers, sports betting operators and advertisers as well as its own sports and culture content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided,90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as a top three property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to Comscore. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005887/en/

Contacts:

Lynelle Jones

lynelle@minutemedia.com