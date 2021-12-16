MariaDB recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute for SkySQL

MariaDB Corporation today announced that SkySQL, MariaDB's cloud database that delivers dynamic scalability with distributed SQL, has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.¹ The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005901/en/

MariaDB SkySQL is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

"After only launching MariaDB SkySQL last year, we are thrilled for our first time recognition in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems," said Jags Ramnarayan, Chief Product Officer, MariaDB Corporation. "We believe our inclusion in this year's Magic Quadrant is a testament to how SkySQL is impacting our customers and the market, who are hungry for an easy-to-use scalable cloud database. With multicloud and hybrid-cloud support combined with our ability to deliver massive scalability of mixed workloads, we are providing compelling value to our customers over more established options."

SkySQL is capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second with ease using distributed SQL and can deploy modern data warehouses for interactive, ad hoc analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands all while saving customers 90% of their legacy database cost.

This year, SkySQL has received several industry recognitions, including:

DBTA Readers' Choice Award for Best Cloud Database

InfoWorld's 2021 Technologies of the Year

CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of the 2021 Cloud 100

Google Cloud Cross-Industry Customer Award

¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, 14th December 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

